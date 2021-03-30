Perennials Opens Showroom in Mumbai, India

MUMBAI, India, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perennials and Sutherland, LLC, leader in the international design industry and the preeminent provider of luxury furniture, performance textiles and accessories, has announced the opening of a showroom in Mumbai, India. Located in the posh neighborhood of Colaba, the newest Perennials showroom will offer a curation of Perennials Fabrics and Rugs, as well as select Sutherland Furniture. The opening comes after the brand's successful Perennials India expansion, a three-building rug facility in Gujarat that houses hundreds of artisans and looms – the manufacturing HQ of Perennials Rugs.

Since the inception of Perennials India in 2018, the local team has seen an uptick of sales inquiries within the Indian market. The exciting design community in Mumbai proved irresistible for the first Perennials India showroom. The 1,600 square foot space will house a limited selection of fabrics and rugs, as well as a handful of Sutherland Furniture designs.

Amol Biniwale, Managing Director, Perennials India, spearheads the on-site operations and India business development. "'I believe that Perennials is the answer to the collective aspiration of the elite interior design community and the affluent class of India, which is long awaiting the luxury with performance to décor their homes," says Biniwale.

The Mumbai showroom will cater to architects and interior designers with trade pricing.

Ann Sutherland, CEO of Perennials and Sutherland, LLC says, "The beautiful Indian traditions of rug making involve wool and cotton yarns, so the local design community is very excited for artisan rugs made with our 100% solution-dyed acrylic yarns. We are thrilled to educate Indian designers on luxury performance underfoot."

Perennials Fabrics and Rugs are available to interior designers and architects through fine showrooms and studios worldwide.

About Perennials and Sutherland, LLC

The Perennials and Sutherland, LLC companies are icons and acknowledged leaders in the international design industry. Chairman of the Board David Sutherland and CEO Ann Sutherland share an ingenious talent for creating the finest interior and exterior collections of luxury furniture, fabrics, rugs and accessories. Based in Dallas, Texas, the company is comprised of Sutherland Furniture, Perennials Luxury Performance Fabrics and David Sutherland Showrooms.

Sutherland Furniture is a world leader in luxury outdoor furniture for modern lifestyles. The company has created the preeminent furniture brand through partnerships with the world's leading designers. View the full collections at sutherlandfurniture.com.

David Sutherland Showrooms are full-service, multi-line showrooms which serve the professional design market across the world. David Sutherland Showrooms and Sutherland Perennials Studios are located in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Dania, London, San Francisco, Atlanta, Laguna Niguel, Seattle, Scottsdale, Santa Fe, Denver, Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Boston, Paris, Munich, and Mexico City. For more information, visit davidsutherlandshowroom.com.

Perennials Fabrics is recognized by interior designers and high-end retail customers as the leader in luxury performance fabrics. Perennials Fabrics and Perennials Luxury Performance Rugs combine the look and feel of high-quality, natural materials with the superior performance properties of their genuine 100% solution-dyed acrylic fiber technology. View the full collections at perennialsfabrics.com.

