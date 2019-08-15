PerezHilton.com Taps Yappa to Spark Juicier Conversations

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yappa World Inc., a Southern California startup and provider of a free audio and video commenting tool, today announced its partnership with PerezHilton.com to help drive immersive conversations on their website through the Yappa social commenting tool. Since installing Yappa, there have been over 1,000 total Yaps, with 376 from Perez Hilton personally. Visitors have played the Yaps over 2,000 times. Total Yap time adds up to 13.5 hours of additional new user session time spent interacting with Yaps.

The original influencer, Perez Hilton founded and oversees one of the most iconic websites ever. In addition to his eponymous blog, he is the host of a successful podcast, has a loyal following across two YouTube channels, has written three books and has acted in countless TV shows and films - as well as the stage. And, most importantly, he is the proud father of three happy and thriving kids and an adult child, his mother. Perez is one of the most sought after commentators and your best friend!

Yappa's audio and video commenting tool will be integrated throughout PerezHilton.com to allow readers to engage through actual conversations versus boring text comments. Audio and video comments add rich sentiment, emotional depth, and a clear understanding of what a user is attempting to convey, which is often lost or misunderstood via text. PerezHilton.com visitors will benefit from Yappa by being able to use their voice to share their opinions on the latest celebrity gossip, while also engaging with others in a far more meaningful manner. As a result, Yappa will help create and foster an even closer social community for PerezHilton.com.

"If you know anything about me you know I always am honest. I like to keep it real and I am excited about a major makeover that I have given Perez Hilton.com for the better," said Perez Hilton, Founder of PerezHilton.com. "Through so many ways it makes me so joy-filled to interact with you all and I always love fostering community amongst each other and with me too. I have just introduced Yappa on PerezHilton.com which does all of that and flips it on its head. It's a way to comment on stories using video or audio that you submit and it's so easy. If you've got a Twitter, Facebook or Disqus account you can sign in to Yappa using that. I have become obsessed with Yappa this week! I look forward to the notifications, I look forward to responding, I look forward to creating my own yaps and initiating the conversation."

Yappa is a fun and easy new way to communicate that is an alternative to the typical text comments offered at many news sites, sports forums, review sites and customer service platforms. Yappa lets users leave audio only or video comments called "Yaps" that remove the limitations of the traditional text-based approach, which have to rely on emojis as attempts to convey context. Now, website visitors can quickly and easily record an audio-only or video clip of their comment to embed into the Yappa plugin on any particular article or blog post.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with PerezHilton.com to drive greater, fuller and richer conversations online," said Yappa CEO and Co-Founder Jennifer Dyer. "Perez Hilton is known as being the pioneer of online entertainment news, and now he is at the forefront of bringing a new way for readers to interact. Visitors to his website will be able to fully engage with Perez's compelling content and share their authentic reactions with others."

Watch Perez Hilton's introduction to Yappa at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IKTlU8TAIMo&feature=em-lsp

Learn more about Yappa at https://yappaapp.com.

The Yappa Wordpress plugin is free and can be installed from https://wordpress.org/plugins/yappa-widget/.

About Yappa

Based in Marina Del Rey, California, Yappa's goal is to make online discourse more civilized. Yappa World Inc. provides audio & video commenting tools that promote personal engagement, while deterring spam and trolls to maximize a website's content and audience participation.

