PERFECT AMINO (TM) x GARY BRECKA SMOOTHIE LAUNCHES AT EREWHON MARKET

Erewhon will introduce the PerfectAmino x Gary Brecka Smoothie for the month of March

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle brand, BODYHEALTH® launches the PerfectAmino (TM) x Gary Brecka Smoothie at Erewhon Market on March 1, 2024. The collaboration between BodyHealth, known by health and wellness aficionados for its PerfectAmino and other precisely crafted supplement formulas, and Biohacker Gary Brecka will be available as the Member Smoothie for the month of March in all Erewhon doors.

Brecka and Uri Minkoff, Co-Founder of BodyHealth, had been discussing gaps in the health and wellness space, where key products were very much needed, when the conversation turned to Erewhon and its famous member smoothies. They aligned to create the perfect holistic smoothie recipe. Something that would provide the needed nutrition for all aspects of health.

The smoothie is formulated to build muscle and provide the fuel necessary for an intense workout, while at the same time helping to achieve and maintain a lean form.

Says Uri, "Obviously, with PerfectAmino we're building protein and collagen without the caloric impact of other dietary proteins. We had that aspect covered. But when creating this smoothie we needed something that gave someone all the nutrition they needed, while staying low-glycemic. And it had to taste great."

Available as the Member Smoothie for the month of March at all Erewhon doors, the limited-edition smoothie boasts ingredients from healthy fats and low-glycemic carbohydrates to energize cells while keeping blood sugar levels low, to hydrogen water to help neutralize hydroxyl free radicals, some of the most destructive free radical in our bodies. PerfectAmino, a blend of essential amino acids that is up to 99% utilized to build new protein, collagen and lean muscle in the body, takes the place of whey powders that provide high calories, but low levels of usable essential amino acids. BodyHealth Reds, a blend of powerful antioxidants, phytonutrients and naturally occurring nitrous oxide is also added to protect our cells from harmful bacteria and help increase blood flow and mitochondrial health.

Full ingredients: BodyHealth PerfectAmino, BodyHealth Reds, Blueberries, Raspberries, Strawberries, Cauliflower Rice, Avocado, Lakanto Maple, Lemon Juice, Elevate Water and Vita Coco Coconut Milk and Coconut Cream.

"I'm excited to be partnering with BodyHealth to release the PerfectAmino smoothie. It has PerfectAmino, which I take every day. It's the perfect supplement to enhance muscle building protein without the caloric impact and without breaking a fast, it contains my favorite superfood ingredients to ensure you get all the nutrition you need for a lean, healthy body. This is literally the perfect combination of nutrients your body needs to thrive," says Gary Brecka.

About BODYHEALTH®:

BODYHEALTH® creates products for Life Changing Nutrition to help achieve optimum health and wellness in today's increasingly toxic world with a focus on quality and purity of ingredients. BODYHEALTH® believes that in order to achieve optimum health, consumers must firstly, reduce the number of toxins and pollutants entering the body; secondly, increase the number of toxins and pollutants leaving the body and thirdly, improve the quality of nutrition so the body can rebuild and heal. The BODYHEALTH® objective is to educate others on how to improve and maintain the body's condition, and to provide them with the products needed to do that. BODYHEALTH® is for anyone looking to live a more healthy and vibrant life.

About Gary Brecka:

With more than 20 years of Bio-Hacking and functional medicine experience, Gary Brecka is obsessed with the function and performance of the human body and finding innovative ways to help people achieve absolute peak function in their own bodies.

Gary works with a hand-picked clinical team of Board-Certified physicians (M.D.'s), PhD researchers, business leaders, functional medicine experts, motivators, and scientists with one relentless mission.....to uncover the safest and fastest way to optimize your mind, body, and spirit through modern science.

