Perfect Bar® Introduces New Protein + Prebiotics, With High Protein and No Junk

Setting the new standard for the protein category: 20 grams of delicious protein, with simple ingredients, prebiotic fiber and no artificial sweeteners, sugar alcohols, flavors, colors or preservatives.

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Snacks®, creator of the Original Refrigerated Protein Bar®, is introducing a new standard in high-protein snack bars with the launch of its new Protein + Prebiotics, a first-of-its-kind refrigerated protein bar with 20 grams of protein, prebiotic fiber and no artificial sweeteners, sugar alcohols, colors, flavors or preservatives.

Perfect Bar sets the new standard of protein with Protein + Prebiotics

With wholesome ingredients, delicious taste and texture, and no junk, Protein + Prebiotics proves that no-compromise nutrition is possible. Packed with fridge-fresh protein from freshly ground peanut butter and grass-fed whey, prebiotic fiber that supports digestive wellness, and 20+ superfoods, Protein + Prebiotics introduces a new era in protein to meet the growing demand for high-protein snacks that support nutrition and wellness goals.

"People shouldn't have to sacrifice quality when choosing a high-protein snack option," said Cara Liebrock, CEO of Perfect Snacks. "With Protein + Prebiotics, we set out to prove that high-protein bars can be made with simple, recognizable ingredients. As more people prioritize protein in their everyday routines, we're delivering an option that they can feel good about while upholding the quality, freshness and nutrition standards that define Perfect Bar."

Protein + Prebiotics is available in two delicious and satiating flavors: Peanut Butter Chocolate Crunch and Chocolate Mint Crunch. Peanut Butter Chocolate Crunch brings together smooth peanut butter and rich dark chocolate for an indulgent experience, while Chocolate Mint Crunch pairs dark chocolate with cool mint for a refreshing finish. Both flavors feature a crisp quinoa crunch and are gluten-free, non-GMO, kosher and sweetened with organic honey.

As an athlete whose job demands peak performance, Olympic rugby powerhouse and Perfect Bar partner Ilona Maher incorporates Protein + Prebiotics into her daily routine. "I'm constantly putting my body to the test, so getting enough protein is nonnegotiable." Maher said. "But I don't want to sacrifice ingredient quality to do it. A lot of high-protein options feel like you're choosing between optimal macros and ingredients you can trust. With Protein + Prebiotics, I don't have to compromise. It delivers 20 grams of protein, tastes great and is made with ingredients I recognize. On busy days, it's an easy grab-and-go option that keeps me satisfied and feeling good about what I'm putting into my body."

Protein + Prebiotics is currently available at perfectsnacks.com, TikTok Shop and Amazon and will be available at Whole Foods Market later this year.

About Perfect Snacks

Perfect Snacks is a collection of fresh-from-the-fridge protein snacks. Equally tasty and healthy, each Perfect Snack is packed with freshly ground nut butter, organic honey and 20+ superfoods, offering a convenient, delicious dose of whole-food protein.

Perfect Snacks is the maker of Perfect Bar, the Original Refrigerated Protein Bar, along with Perfect Bar Snack Size, Perfect Bar Minis and Perfect Bar Crisps.

Find Perfect Snacks in over 50,000 fridges across the country, including Whole Foods Market, Target, Starbucks, Trader Joe's, Costco and more. Learn more at perfectsnacks.com.

Media Contact:

Kalley Jolly

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SOURCE Perfect Snacks