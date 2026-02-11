Perfect Bar and Ilona Maher celebrate the power of realness in ‘Perfectly Real’ campaign.

The brand, best known for its real, whole food ingredients, found the perfect partner in the rugby superstar.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Snacks, the brand behind the Original Refrigerated Protein Bar™, today announced a new national campaign with Olympic rugby powerhouse and social media sensation Ilona Maher. Titled "Perfectly Real," the campaign celebrates realness in all its forms and spotlights Perfect Bar's unwavering commitment to quality: whole food protein, simple, real ingredients and absolutely nothing artificial.

Developed in collaboration between the community and Perfect Bar, the "Perfectly Real" campaign follows Maher's candid, humorous perspective as she navigates real life, mirroring Perfect Bar's promise. Equally tasty and healthy, each Perfect Snack is packed with freshly ground nut butter, organic honey and 20+ superfoods, offering a convenient, delicious dose of whole food protein — no overprocessed, surplus ingredients or unnecessary additives. Through digital spots and social content, the campaign demonstrates that this high-quality, cold-kept fuel can easily and reliably power anyone's perfectly imperfect moments.

"We've always believed that the best nutrition is simple, honest and built on real food, so why should our marketing be any different?" says Marion Delgutte, SVP of marketing at Perfect Bar. "Ilona's powerful, unedited approach to navigating daily life is the perfect reflection of our product promise: real ingredients, nothing artificial. This campaign is a reminder that you don't need filters for your food or your life — just real fuel for whatever the day brings."

The partnership directly challenges the filtered standards often seen in the wellness space. Maher is refreshingly candid and unapologetically herself, even when tackling a variety of stereotypes, whether that means wearing red lipstick on the rugby pitch, challenging what a feminine body type looks like or spotlighting women in sports. By featuring Maher, the campaign reinforces that real wellness — and real fuel — come from staying genuine, not conforming to artificial standards.

"The ideals of perfection presented to us are not always realistic," Maher says. "And although I don't always have it together, I prioritize being authentic to myself even if that means going against the grain and being imperfect in a way that's ownable to me. I don't need filters for my life, so why would I want them in my food? Perfect Bar uses real, whole ingredients that I can actually pronounce and that my body recognizes, making it the perfect fuel for my busy schedule. That's one thing that does sound perfect."

This authentic connection between Perfect Bar and Maher was the foundation of the creative strategy.

"This campaign's creative intention was beautifully simple: real ingredients for real people," says Federico Diaz, group creative director at the community. "When you have a bar made of real, whole food ingredients, and a partner in Ilona who is equally, powerfully real, the creative job is to show that connection. It's the meeting of two perfect brands — two perfectly real, unedited forces — and honestly, that's all you need."

The campaign launches today across digital, social media platforms and connected TV. Perfect Bar products, which feature up to 17 grams of whole food protein and are kept fresh in the fridge, are the only refrigerated protein bars available at more than 50,000 retailers nationwide.

For more information, visit www.perfectsnacks.com .

About Perfect Snacks

Perfect Snacks is a collection of fresh-from-the-fridge protein snacks. Equally tasty and healthy, each Perfect Snack is packed with freshly ground nut butter, organic honey and 20+ superfoods, offering a convenient, delicious dose of whole food protein.

Perfect Snacks is the maker of Perfect Bar, The Original Refrigerated Protein Bar™, along with Perfect Bar Snack Size, Perfect Bar Minis, and Perfect Bar Crisps.

Find Perfect Snacks in over 50,000 fridges across the country including Whole Foods, Target, Starbucks, Trader Joe's, Costco and more. Learn more at www.perfectsnacks.com .

