Perfect Bar® Introduces Oaties: A New Oat-Based Formula the Whole Family Can Agree On

New oat-based bars deliver 8 grams of protein with a taste kids love and ingredients parents recognize.

SAN DIEGO, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Snacks®, creator of the Original Refrigerated Protein Bar™, is expanding its fresh-from-the-fridge lineup with the launch of Oaties, its first-ever oat-based protein bar. Crafted with real ingredients and nothing artificial, Oaties deliver 8 grams of protein and are a good source of fiber to support healthy digestion.

Oaties by Perfect Snacks

Created with a flavor profile the whole family can enjoy, Oaties are made with 8 grams of organic whole-grain oats instead of nut butter and feature 20+ superfoods. Each bar is sweetened with 100% organic honey and maple syrup and contains no artificial ingredients, flavors, colors, preservatives, sweeteners or sugar alcohols. With rightsized protein for both kids and adults, Oaties provide enough fuel to serve as a satisfying pit stop for grown-ups while remaining appropriately nourishing for kids. Their balanced nutritional content makes them a low glycemic index (GI) snack, meaning they help provide steadier energy without sharp blood sugar spikes.

"As our first leap beyond the nut-butter base Perfect Bars are known and loved for, Oaties combine the benefits of whole-grain oats with the craveable taste and real ingredients our consumers expect from us," said Cara Liebrock, CEO of Perfect Snacks. "With Oaties, we've created a lunch-box-friendly snack that delivers 8g of protein and a completely new, approachable flavor profile the whole family can enjoy. They're made to hit the sweet spot for both kids and adults."

Available in two flavors, Oatmeal Cookie Dough and Brownie Batter, Oaties combine creamy oat butter, whole-food protein and a soft, satisfying texture in one convenient bar. Like all Perfect Snacks products, Oaties are kept refrigerated for freshness.

As families continue to prioritize wholesome, protein-rich snacks that don't sacrifice taste, Perfect Snacks remains committed to creating options that bring together real ingredients, craveable flavor and everyday convenience while fitting seamlessly into daily routines.

Oaties are currently available at Target, Whole Foods Market locations, Amazon, and perfectsnacks.com.

About Perfect Snacks

Perfect Snacks is a collection of fresh-from-the-fridge protein snacks. Equally tasty and healthy, each Perfect Bar is packed with freshly ground nut butter or oat butter, organic honey and 20+ superfoods, offering a convenient, delicious dose of whole-food protein.

Perfect Snacks is the maker of Perfect Bar, the Original Refrigerated Protein Bar, along with Perfect Bar Snack Size, Perfect Bar Minis,Perfect Bar Crisps, Protein + Prebiotics, and Oaties.

Find Perfect Snacks in over 50,000 fridges across the country, including Whole Foods Market, Target, Starbucks, Trader Joe's, Costco and more. Learn more at perfectsnacks.com.

SOURCE Perfect Snacks