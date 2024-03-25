Perfect Bar® is Going Dark Just in Time for Solar Eclipse with Its Latest Flavor Innovation: Chocolate Brownie

This delicious new flavor is fresh from the fridge and packed with 12 grams of protein, 20+ superfoods and is 100% organic.

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Snacks®, leader in the Fresh-Snacking category since 2005, has announced the latest addition to its Perfect Bar line-up of refrigerated protein bars: Chocolate Brownie. With the Solar Eclipse coming on April 8, the new perfectly dark Perfect Bar is a must-have to celebrate the uniquely dark spectacle.

Perfect Bar Chocolate Brownie

The latest innovation is the perfect blend of freshly ground peanut butter, cashew butter and cocoa, topped with dark chocolate chips, making it the ultimate, protein-packed spin on everyone's favorite sweet treat. Not to mention, the new Chocolate Brownie flavor will be one of the only organic and gluten free brownie flavored protein bars on the market.

"Our team at Perfect Snacks is thrilled to be announcing the new Chocolate Brownie Perfect Bar in honor of an iconic moment in time," said Leigh Keith & Co-Founder and Chief of Brand and Mission at Perfect Snacks. "We're hoping to captivate consumers senses with this dark chocolaty, delicious twist on our Perfect Bars, as they delight in the spectacular moment that will be the Solar Eclipse."

Just like all Perfect Bar flavors, Chocolate Brownie is non-GMO, contains 20+ superfoods, includes no added flavors, chemical additives, or emulsifiers and has the delicious cookie dough texture you know and love. Due to the use of freshly ground nut butters and lack of added preservatives, the bars stay fresh in the fridge and can be kept at room temperature for up to one week.

Chocolate Brownie Perfect Bar is now available online [hyperlink once DTC page is live] and will be hitting refrigerator shelves at top retailers in the coming weeks. Eclipse glasses will be included with Chocolate Brownie orders online at no additional cost, while supplies last.

To further celebrate the launch, the following discounts will be available on perfectsnacks.com:

20% off Chocolate Brownie Perfect Bar from March 25 – April 12 , to honor the 20 years until we witness the next total solar eclipse in the United States. No promo code needed.

– , to honor the 20 years until we witness the next total solar eclipse in the United States. 50% off Chocolate Brownie Perfect Bar for those in the path of totality of the solar eclipse on April 8 . Valid when signed up for text notifications.

To learn more about Perfect Bar visit perfectsnacks.com.

About Perfect Snacks

Perfect Snacks is a collection of fresh-from-the-fridge protein snacks. Equally tasty and healthy, each Perfect Snack is packed with freshly ground nut butter, organic honey and 20+ superfoods, offering a convenient, delicious dose of whole food protein.

Perfect Snacks is the maker of Perfect Bar, The Original Refrigerated Protein Bar™, along with Refrigerated Peanut Butter Cups, Perfect Bar Snack Size and Perfect Bar Layers.

Find Perfect Snacks in more than 35,000 fridges in grocery stores across the country and at www.perfectsnacks.com .

CONTACT: Maggie Mackenzie, [email protected]

SOURCE Perfect Snacks