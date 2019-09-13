Perfect Body Laser and Aesthetics® Now Has Cynosure's Synchro REPLA:Y, The World's Fastest and Most Powerful Alexandrite Laser Technology

BAY SHORE, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A breakthrough in the cosmetic laser industry, Synchro REPLA:Y with Moveo Technology is the first double-source laser system to hit the market. Earning top recognition worldwide for its impressive laser speed, power and versatility, this laser technology is now being offered on Long Island at Perfect Body Laser and Aesthetics in Bay Shore, NY.

Power, speed, and flexibility: Unlike a single laser beam, Synchro REPLA:Y uses two laser-sources in one treatment making it more powerful (125 W) — at least 25% more impactful than any other laser on the market – and with maximum efficiency. Twice as fast, the standard repetition for most lasers is still only at 2Hz, but Synchro REPLA:Y using Moveo technology more than quadruples that speed at 10Hz.

Offering the widest range of wavelengths than any other aesthetic system with three laser sources, the 755 nm Alexandrite laser, a 1064 nm Nd:YAG and a FT Pulsed Light, it allows for a more personalized treatment plan to accommodate skin tones and hair textures.

Celebrated by Physicians worldwide, they agree that in addition to its remarkable speed and power, its effectiveness lies in its capacity to adapt to a tailor-made treatment for the individual based on their unique needs. And with wide spot size availability from 2.5mm to 24mm for the laser radius, both larger and smaller areas can be specially targeted.

"The Synchro REPLA:Y is the fastest, most powerful laser, with one of the biggest spot sizes in the industry," said Chris Karavolas, President of New York State Association of Laser Hair Removal Specialists; Founding Board Member of the International Association of Laser Aesthetics (IALA); New York, NY. "[It's] extreme versatility and the multiple hand pieces allow me to split the beam and the pulse to micro tune the treatment to each patient's needs," said Karavolas.

Perfect Body Laser and Aesthetics is an award-winning skin care treatment center on Long Island. With over 50,000 clients and a national demonstration of excellence in the industry, they have become the industry standard for millions of successful, safe, effective, and award-winning laser skin care treatments in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut area. Perfect Body Laser is also a Cynosure "Center of Excellence". Currently, Perfect Body Laser is the only facility on Long Island to offer the exclusive Synchro REPLA:Y.

For more information on the laser treatment, please contact Perfect Body Laser and Aesthetics at 888-376-9029, or visit: https://perfectbodylaser.com/technology/synchro-replay

