Perfect Company customized its KitchenPro® Suite for Wingstop; revolutionizing the food service process at all of its 2,500+ restaurants nationwide

Wingstop's record-breaking rollout was completed in under one year.

VANCOUVER, Wash., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Company, a leader in food service kitchen technology, announced today the nationwide rollout of its proprietary, custom kitchen display technology across Wingstop restaurants – marking the largest deployment of its kind from the brand.

Working hand in hand with the iconic chicken wing brand, Perfect Company customized its KitchenPro® Suite to streamline Wingstop's food service process. The technology uses highly visual, gamified kitchen display screens that integrate with Wingstop's AI-driven demand forecasting to provide real-time visual step-by-step instructions and accelerate kitchen efficiencies. This full solution – called Wingstop Smart Kitchen – was designed to improve speed of service and deliver a more consistent, high-quality guest experience across the system.

Famous for its focus on quality with made-to-order, hand-sauced-and-tossed wings, Wingstop leapfrogged the industry with this modernization of the back of house, all while supporting and expanding its digital and delivery business.

"Wingstop operates in a category of one, and we required a technology solution that could support the brand's pace of growth and long-term strategic ambitions. It needed to be purpose-built for Wingstop," said Raj Kapoor, Wingstop's Chief Operating Officer. "Wingstop Smart Kitchen represents a step change for our system—both in the underlying technology and in our ability to deploy it efficiently and at scale across the business."

Wingstop Smart Kitchen features an interface that leverages bespoke graphical images of each kitchen station and order type, and guides crew members through the step-by-step process to cook, assemble and package menu items. Designed to be both practical and engaging for restaurant team members, the solution stands apart from off-the-shelf systems currently available.

"Wingstop challenged us to think about what kitchen technology could look like at scale, bringing to life the unique quality and value that makes Wingstop, Wingstop," said Michael Wallace, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Perfect Company. "We customized a solution with an intuitive graphical language that drives Wingstop's operations – proving that thoughtful technology can drive meaningful impact for restaurant teams and guests."

About Perfect Company

Perfect Company technology solutions streamline operations from order to delivery. Managers have control and visibility over food preparation and pickup processes, driving efficiencies and profits for restaurants and other food service operations. For Perfect Company information: www.perfect.tech.

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SOURCE Perfect Company