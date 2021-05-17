Perfect Conversation Starters for a Remotely Digital Society: Icebreakrs Launches Site with Free Tools Designed to Help Promote Socialization and Deeper Personal Connections

ATLANTA, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Icebreakrs (https://icebreakrs.io/) announced the official launch of its website created to help folks connect, especially those still transitioning to a newly isolated remote-work reality. Icebreakrs provides an entire digital library of easy, fun, and sometimes deep questions for nearly any conversation situation, randomly accessed with a simple click. Icebreakrs can be used for a wide variety of business, dating, or friendship meetings and is especially useful for managers and team leaders looking to foster a positive and engaging tone while onboarding new employees. Designed to be simple, smooth, and easy to access on multiple devices, Icebreakrs can be shared during remote work, Zoom calls, or personal cell phone use.

Home Screen A question for friends

"Although coffee breaks, group work lunches, and watercooler chats have nearly vanished with remote work, people still have to meet and interact," said Icebreakrs. "Most people were caught off guard with the sudden, massive shifts to remote work initiated by the Covid-19 pandemic over the last year or so. We've moved from busy, crowded offices with all sorts of daily face-to-face chatting opportunities to working in relative isolation from home. That isolation can disconnect us from the teamwork needed for a good business environment – not to mention the hurdles it presents for dating situations or making friends in general. Icebreakers have been used for ages as a traditional conversation tool because they work. And now we've brought the idea up to date."

Icebreakrs: The Psychological Importance

Though simple in concept, the Icebreakrs site is based on the psychological principles that engender trust, openness, and transparency. In a work situation, these help individuals and groups begin the process of entering into an unfamiliar space and become part of a team – even if it is just a team of two. Good icebreakers put people at ease and make everyone feel comfortable in a tense situation: like meeting co-workers, or on a first date, or speaking at length to a stranger who will hopefully become a new friend. A traditional icebreaker can be a simple joke or a funny anecdote or scaled up to include more elaborate group exercises. But the goal is always the same: to encourage everyone to share personal, though innocuous, details about their lives and alleviate the social fear and insecurity of meeting someone for the first time. Relationships will naturally begin to form after that.

Humans have always been social animals, hardwired and compelled through evolution to seek out cooperative groups for support and team building. Social connections and good relationships foster human wellbeing. But with social isolation now an immediate threat due to a growing remote workforce, and an increasingly remote society, quick socialization skills are more important than ever.

For the latest information on the importance of socialization or site upgrades, visit the Icebreakrs blog online.

About Icebreakrs

The Icebreakrs team believes that relationships matter – especially now, with growing numbers of people turning to remote work and living their lives increasingly in digital spaces. And whether it's business, dating, or making new friends, the right question can break the ice and open up a whole conversation – serving as the positive foundation for a great relationship. Icebreakrs makes that process a little bit easier, with questions designed to help spark conversations. And in a fun way, learn more about those you spend time with. Give it a try at: www.Icebreakrs.io.

