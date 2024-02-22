The partnership marks the first multinational ice cream and frozen dessert brand to offer an indulgence with Perfect Day's whey protein from fermentation

BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Day , the leading precision fermentation innovator and supplier, has partnered with Unilever's Breyers , a family favorite since 1866, to launch Breyers Lactose-Free Chocolate made with Perfect Day's dairy protein from fermentation. Perfect Day uses a decades-old process of precision fermentation to create its highly functional whey protein that offers the same indulgent experience consumers have loved for decades without any lactose and with a reduced environmental footprint. Breyers Lactose-Free Chocolate is available in a 48-ounce tub available nationwide starting this month.

Perfect Day and Unilever Launch New Breyers Lactose-Free Chocolate

This innovative launch from Perfect Day and Breyers aims to make frozen indulgence even more sustainable by introducing a product with a smaller environmental footprint, while maintaining the delicious, creamy taste people know, love, and expect from the brand. In addition to being lactose free, the Breyers Lactose-Free Chocolate with Perfect Day is also cholesterol-free.

"We are thrilled to have developed this new product with Unilever, a hallmark example of how our second decade is focused on driving growth through collaboration with leading companies that share our mission of a kinder, greener tomorrow," said TM Narayan, Perfect Day's Chief Executive Officer. "We're inspired to see that more companies are turning to precision fermentation as a no compromise option to continue to maintain their leadership position as consumer demands evolve for the future of our planet."

Perfect Day's protein is the same as the whey protein in milk people are familiar with, with all the flavor, texture, and functionality benefits and a lower environmental impact. An ISO-compliant, third-party reviewed life cycle assessment (LCA) found that Perfect Day's process reduces blue water consumption by up to 99%, greenhouse gas emissions by up to 97%, and non-renewable energy use by up to 60%, when compared to traditional production methods.

"The launch of Breyers Lactose-Free Chocolate with animal-free dairy is an exciting and innovative addition to Breyers' growing better-for-you portfolio," says Lisa Vortsman, Chief Marketing Officer for Unilever Ice Cream North America. "As we've seen demand for alternative ice creams continue to grow, it is important to us to provide Breyers fans with frozen treats that meet their dietary needs and preferences, without compromising on the creamy taste and flavor that Breyers has offered for more than 150 years."

This product joins Perfect Day's growing portfolio of partner brands using its kinder, greener ingredient as well as the companies who have turned to its enterprise biology business, nth Bio, to extend the impact of precision fermentation. The company is kicking off this new year and its next chapter with strong partnership momentum across these two business units, poised for accelerated growth through collaboration.

ABOUT Perfect Day, Inc.

Founded in 2014 by Ryan Pandya and Perumal Gandhi, Perfect Day is on a mission to create a kinder, greener tomorrow through precision fermentation. Leveraging expertise across biology and food innovation, Perfect Day supports companies in developing, scaling, and commercializing next-generation products that satisfy market demands and champion a path toward a sustainable future.

The company's flagship product, the world's first precision-fermented protein, debuted in 2020 and today can be found in animal-free ice creams, cream cheese, baked goods, and sports nutrition products across the globe. Instead of relying on cows, Perfect Day utilizes microflora to create proprietary animal-free milk protein. Perfect Day's protein can be used across a range of products to deliver the same taste and texture while supporting the planet. An ISO compliant, third-party reviewed life cycle assessment (LCA) found that Perfect Day's whey protein reduces blue water consumption by up to 99%, greenhouse gas emissions by up to 97%, and non-renewable energy use by up to 60%, when compared to conventional production methods.

