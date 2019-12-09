Perfect day for Honolulu Marathon in Hawaii

The events are unique in not having a time limit, allowing participants to run or walk at their own pace. Everyone is greeted at the finish line with a finishers medal and finishers shirt.

The Honolulu Marathon is the 5th largest marathon in the United States and generates in the region of $150m for the local economy.

Titus Ekiru and Margaret Muriuki, both of Kenya, were crowned champions of the 47th Honolulu Marathon in Waikiki. Ekiru, who won the race last year, was timed in 2:07:59.02, the fastest-ever time in the state of Hawaii. Muriuki ran 2:31:10, a personal best.



Ekiru's time was remarkable considering the warm and humid conditions and the difficulty of the Honolulu course which features several challenging hills. The Kenyan said he prepared specifically Honolulu's challenges.



Ekiru won $50,000 in prize money and time bonuses.



Muriuki had to beat back a challenge from Olympian Betsy Saina who ran stride for stride with Muriuki through 25 miles, but Muriuki sprinted away in the final mile.



"By that time I was running with my heart, not my head," she said.



The top American was Renee Metivier of Bend, Ore., who qualified for the 2020 USA Olympic Trials by running under 2:45:00 (she was timed in 2:43:18).

