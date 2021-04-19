Perfect Day Forms Expert Sustainability & Health Advisory Council, Unveils Report Validating Environmental Benefits of its Protein

BERKELEY, Calif., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Day, the animal-free dairy leader, welcomes eight founding members, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Dariush Mozaffarian, and former United States Secretary of Agriculture Ann M. Veneman, to its Sustainability & Health Advisory Council. The Council members will guide Perfect Day on matters of health and wellness and the environment, all to help the company maximize the good it can do through its impact-driven business model. The full Council includes the following leaders in their fields:

Okezue Bell — Creator, ideator, changemaker, biotech and AI developer

Leonardo DiCaprio — Academy Award® winning actor and environmental activist

— Academy Award® winning actor and environmental activist Katharine Kreis — Country Director, Peace Corps Eswatini; formerly Director of Strategic Initiatives and Lead for Nutrition Innovation at PATH

— Country Director, Peace Corps Eswatini; formerly Director of Strategic Initiatives and Lead for Nutrition Innovation at PATH Dariush Mozaffarian — Professor at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science & Policy at Tufts University

— Professor at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science & Policy at Danielle Nierenberg — President of Food Tank

— President of Food Tank Mary Shelman — Former head of the Harvard Business School Agribusiness program and renowned agtech expert

— Former head of the Harvard Business School Agribusiness program and renowned agtech expert David Stukus , MD — Pediatric allergist/immunologist, researcher, and patient advocate

, MD — Pediatric allergist/immunologist, researcher, and patient advocate Ann M. Veneman — Former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and UNICEF executive director

DiCaprio said, "A full-fledged response to climate change must bring innovation to all aspects of our daily lives – including to the foods we consume. Perfect Day's forward-looking vision offers a new model for reducing the impact that our diets have on the planet. I'm pleased to be part of their advisory council and work together to support our shared urgent environmental mission."

Perfect Day CEO and co-founder Ryan Pandya added, "We began Perfect Day with a mission to create a kinder, greener tomorrow. Our mission is urgent, and the direction of this group will help us maximize our impact. Leonardo DiCaprio and our other Council members share our passion and hunger to combat the climate crisis and foster a global food system that prioritizes nutrition equity. Together, we'll work to bring more nutritious, scalable, and sustainable options to people around the world."

The Perfect Day Sustainability & Health Advisory Council includes experts across agriculture, health and wellness, food policy, sustainability, and nutrition — each charged with:

Advising the company on its roadmap to tackle the most significant food and environmental issues with the greatest impact

Providing diverse perspectives to help Perfect Day navigate challenges at the intersection of health, agriculture, sustainability, food, and technology

Holding Perfect Day accountable to ensure that business and global impact go hand-in-hand

In keeping with this mission, Perfect Day commissioned a comprehensive Life Cycle Assessment (LCA, an evaluation of environmental impact measured by inputs along a supply chain) on its hallmark non-animal whey protein. According to the ISO-certified, third party-validated LCA from WSP ( link to summary ), Perfect Day's whey protein production generates at least 85% and up to 97% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than conventional production methods. The company will further quantify its environmental impact beyond greenhouse gas in future studies, choosing to initially focus on these emissions since this is where traditional production methods have the greatest negative impact on the planet.

Veneman, former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and UNICEF executive director, said, "Feeding our growing world population requires technology and products that are healthy, nutritious and sustainable. I look forward to working with Perfect Day on solutions to address these intersecting issues."

Mozaffarian, Tufts University Friedman School professor, added, "We need to scale innovative solutions that address global nutrition inequities and health challenges across our food system. I hope this Council will help guide the company's work to contribute to a global food system that is more nutritious, equitable, and sustainable."

The Council and report findings come on the heels of an exciting period for Perfect Day. Last year, the company launched its first commercial products in the ice cream category, partnering with consumer brands to create the dairy products people love in a kinder, greener way. Innovations in the cheese category and beyond are slated for this year.

Perfect Day partners Brave Robot , Graeter's , and N!ck's are making kinder, greener, delicious ice cream. Each of these partners has an exciting way for consumers to enjoy a sustainable treat, made using Perfect Day, this week to celebrate Earth Day:

Brave Robot will be giving out free prints at braverobot.co/impact , while supplies last.

, while supplies last. Graeter's will offer free scoops of Perfect Indulgence in scoop shops on Thursday, April 22 .

. N!ck's Swedish-Style Ice Cream will give customers a chance to win a year's supply of N!ck's ice cream made with Perfect Day at try.nicks.com/earthday , as well as 20% off a N!ck's Vegan Bundle, with the promo code EARTHDAY, now through April 23 .

To learn more, please visit: perfectdayfoods.com/sustainability .

About Perfect Day

Founded in 2014 by CEO and co-founder, Ryan Pandya, and co-founder, Perumal Gandhi, Perfect Day is on a mission to create a kinder, greener tomorrow by developing new ways to make the foods you love today — starting in the dairy aisle. Instead of relying on cows, Perfect Day utilizes fermentation to create proprietary 'flora-made' dairy protein. Perfect Day's ingenious animal-free protein can be used across a range of products — from ice cream and milk to cheese and butter — to deliver the same taste and texture of dairy without the environmental, animal welfare, or food safety concerns. Foods made with Perfect Day protein are naturally lactose- and cholesterol-free, and are coming soon to a fridge near you as the company expands its network of food and dairy manufacturing and foodservice partners. To learn more, visit perfectdayfoods.com or follow along on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

###

SOURCE Perfect Day

Related Links

http://perfectdayfoods.com/sustainability

