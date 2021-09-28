Perfect Day Partners With Villa Dolce To Introduce New Animal-free Gelato And Bakery Items

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Day , the animal-free dairy leader and consumer biotechnology company, has partnered with Villa Dolce to introduce more sustainable gelato and bakery items to the food service industry, including seven gelato flavors and four Ready to Bake Desserts that incorporate Perfect Day's innovative animal-free dairy protein.

Villa Dolce is the company's first entrance into food service with new applications of its animal-free whey protein. With less fat and lower air content, gelato relies on milk proteins for its dense texture and rich flavor, and Perfect Day delivers an animal-free option which lives up to Villa Dolce's standards. The same is true of its bakery items, a new category for Perfect Day, in which its protein allows for ready-to-bake dessert mixes that don't require the addition of any animal products, like milk or eggs. This gives Villa Dolce's food service partners a fully shelf-stable mix which bakes into animal-free, delicious desserts.

As the #1 premium gelato brand in food service, Villa Dolce is well-positioned to introduce Perfect Day to the $969.4 billion US food service industry and the nearly 25 million consumers it serves every year. With Perfect Day, gelato favorites like Villa Dolce don't need to sacrifice taste and texture to deliver animal-free products that are more sustainable and lactose free.

The new gelato flavors using Perfect Day ingredients include: Sea Salt Vanilla & Honeycomb, Caramel Cold Brew, Chocolate all'Arancia, Strawberry After Dark, Burnt Caramel Praline, Pistachio Latte, and Tahitian Vanilla Bean; and the ready to bake desserts include: Cookie Dough, Pistachio Cake, Southern Brown Butter Cake, and Lava Cake.

The new products will be available through DOT foods, North America's largest food industry redistributor, which has stocked the seven-flavor collection of Villa Dolce x Perfect Day gelato and four Ready to Bake Desserts, offering it to over 2,000 distributor customers nationwide. Villa Dolce services many of the country's top restaurants, casinos, hotels, and universities. Students at Arizona State University and UCLA, vacationers at Ocean Properties in Florida and New England, Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Resorts Casino in Atlantic City, and more will soon be enjoying Villa Dolce products made with Perfect Day protein.

"We're thrilled to be able to offer our food service partners an option that can meet their need for sustainable, animal-free products, without compromising the taste and texture we are known for. We've been looking for a solution that lives up the Villa Dolce name, and we've found it through Perfect Day," said Villa Dolce's CEO Monte Marcaccini of the launch.

Ravi Jhala, Perfect Day's Global Head of Commercial, said, "We're thrilled to partner with Villa Dolce to create kinder, greener gelato and bakery products. With Villa Dolce's broad reach to customers across the country, and their premium products, this collaboration is ideal for our first foray into the food service space."

The partnership with Villa Dolce to produce new Gelato and Bakery items is the latest in a series of Perfect Day product collaborations. The brand continues to innovate across the dairy space to create a kinder, greener tomorrow by developing animal-free foods that people love today.

About Perfect Day

Founded in 2014 by bioengineers Ryan Pandya and Perumal Gandhi, Perfect Day is on a mission to create a kinder, greener tomorrow through the thoughtful use of biology. Leveraging expertise across biological engineering, food innovation, and consumer products, Perfect Day is helping companies big and small develop, scale, and commercialize next-generation products that satisfy consumers' demands and champion a path toward a sustainable future.

The company's flagship product, the world's first precision fermentation protein, debuted in 2020. Instead of relying on cows, Perfect Day utilizes microflora to create proprietary animal-free protein. Perfect Day's protein can be used across a range of products to deliver the same taste and texture without compromise. An ISO compliant, third-party reviewed life cycle assessment (LCA) found that Perfect Day's whey protein reduces blue water consumption by up to 99%, greenhouse gas emissions by up to 97%, and non-renewable energy use by up to 60%, compared to conventional production methods. To learn more, visit perfectdayfoods.com or follow along on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Villa Dolce

Villa Dolce is the premier producer of artisanal gelato and sorbetto in the US and supplies many food service channels across the country. They are proud to be an Italian family-owned company and have received numerous trade awards, most recently being honored as one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list and one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur magazine in both 2018 and 2019.

SOURCE Perfect Day

Related Links

http://perfectdayfoods.com

