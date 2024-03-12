PERFECT GAME RETURNS TO CHASE FIELD FOR THE 22nd ANNUAL DICK'S SPORTING GOODS ALL-AMERICAN CLASSIC

SANFORD, Fla., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced that the DICK'S Sporting Goods All-American Classic will return to Chase Field on Sunday, August 18, 2024, for the annual event's 22nd year. Perfect Game will have a strong presence in the greater Phoenix area throughout the weekend, hosting multiple events at Chase Field while also participating in community outreach initiatives and media appearances.

(PRNewsfoto/Perfect Game USA)

Each year, the All-American Classic showcases the top 60 high school baseball players from across North America. It is the premier amateur baseball event of the summer, attracting professional and collegiate scouts from around the country, and is streamed live to an international viewing audience via PGTV, Perfect Game's free streaming service.

As Perfect Game continues to prioritize community involvement as part its program, players competing in the All-American Classic will participate in fundraising efforts for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, among several other charities. To date, All-American Classic participants have raised over one million dollars for charitable foundations.

In addition to the All-American Classic, Perfect Game will hold other events that weekend at Chase Field, including the All-Star Game, the Launch Hydrate Batting Challenge and the annual awards banquet. Last year, Perfect Game invited many former major league players to take part in the weekend's activities including former All-Stars Trevor Hoffman, Luis Gonzalez, Ryan Klesko, Gary Sheffield and Jose Rijo with Tom "Flash" Gordon and Clint Hurdle serving as coaches for the All-American Classic teams.

Rosters for the All-American Classic will be finalized after Perfect Game's National Showcase event, taking place July 1-5, also at Chase Field.

Some of MLB's most popular current players have played in Perfect Game's All-American Classic including last year's National and American League Rookies of the Year – Corbin Carroll and Gunnar Henderson – along with names such as Bryce Harper, Gerrit Cole, Alex Bregman, Freddie Freeman, Francisco Lindor, Austin Riley and Zack Wheeler, among many others. Of the 1,064 players that have participated in the previous 21 All-American Classic games, 806 went on to become MLB Draft selections, 279 of whom were first-round picks (10 went first overall). Additionally, 288 former All-American Classic players made their MLB debut with five of them winning the MVP award and 11 being named Rookie of the Year.

Media contact:

Greg Casterioto / [email protected] / (267) 246-5709

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 9,800+ events, hundreds of thousands of games, and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 2,034 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 14,466 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2023 Draft, for example, 95 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

667 Progress Way | Sanford, FL 32771 | 319-298-2923

www.perfectgame.org | facebook.com/perfectgameusa | @PerfectGameUSA

SOURCE Perfect Game USA