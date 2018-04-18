Perfect Gift for Grads

Peppered with discerning quotes from people from all walks of life, including Maya Angelou, Albert Einstein, Vince Lombardi, Steve Jobs and others, Elevate seamlessly links East and West, ancient and modern, spiritual and scientific ideologies, presenting a must-have reference manual for realizing your potential and living your best life. A perfect gift for graduates, the book is ideal for anyone wondering how to approach the next stage of their life.

Shawn Achor, NYT best-selling author of The Happiness Advantage, called the book, "Insightful, practical and full of wisdom," and in her foreword Lisa Genova, best-selling author of Still Alice states, "The answers to (life baffling) questions in Elevate are enlightening, powerful, simple to absorb, and transformational."

Elevate is available at book retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, IndieBound, Target, among others. To get a preview of Elevate and learn more about Deitch, visit: https://www.guidetoelevate.com.

Joseph Deitch was born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts. After college, he followed his muse and moved to the US Virgin Islands, eventually returning to Boston to pursue a career in financial services, and always trying to merge the ethos of the islands and the entrepreneur.

Financial industry pioneer and renaissance man, Deitch founded and is chairman of Commonwealth Financial Network, the largest privately owned independent investment broker/dealer in the United States with over $150 billion in assets under management. In addition, he is chairman of Southworth Development, a leading golf and resort real estate company with prize-winning properties in the US, the Bahamas, and Scotland. In 2011, he established the Deitch Leadership Institute at the Boston Latin School, America's oldest public school and in 2012 won a Tony Award as a Broadway co-producer for The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess.

