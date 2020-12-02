Perfect Health Named Direct Contracting Entity by Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation in Massachusetts, New York, Ohio and Washington

Perfect Health named Direct Contracting Entity by Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation Tweet this

"This aligns with our vision to deliver a model of care nationwide that helps seniors live the best version of the life they want to live," said Alan Abrams, M.D., chief medical officer of Perfect Health.

The model also improves patients' experience of care by reducing administrative burdens to increase time with patients. The first performance year starts on April 1, 2021, and Perfect Health will provide care in Massachusetts, New York, Ohio and Washington.

Perfect Health enhances the quality of life and well-being of seniors and their caregivers by providing all the necessary care wherever the seniors choose to live – at home, in senior housing or in an assisted living facility. Patients are cared for by a multidisciplinary care team, anchored by a primary care provider who builds a comprehensive care plan with patients and their families, focused on maximizing quality of life and meeting patients' goals.

The statements contained in this document are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of CMS. The authors assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this document.

The Direct Contracting Model is aimed at reducing expenditures and preserving or enhancing quality of care for beneficiaries in Medicare fee for service (FFS). The model creates opportunities for companies like Perfect Health to participate with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in testing the next evolution of risk-sharing arrangements to produce value and high-quality healthcare. The program is expected to increase beneficiaries' access to innovative, affordable care while maintaining all original Medicare benefits.

About Perfect Health

ConcertoHealth and Perfect Health combined forces under Perfect Health to become the leading risk-bearing provider of home-based primary and complex care for persistently high-cost and rising-risk patient populations. Perfect Health brings together comprehensive and complementary care models as well as multidisciplinary care teams that meet patients where they are, with the care they need, in any location nationwide.

