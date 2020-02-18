Perfect Home Services enhances presence in Chicago area with acquisition of Air Medics Heating & Cooling, Inc.

"This is another big step in our plan to grow Perfect Home Services and connect a greater number of Chicagoland homeowners and business owners with the skilled and trusted service we're known for," said Justin Carroll, president of Perfect Home Services. "We already have a presence in the Air Medics service area, and this acquisition means we'll be able to respond more quickly to more calls without compromising the value we provide. And we know that maintaining those high standards is important to the team at Air Medics, too."

Air Medics specializes in residential and commercial HVAC repair, service, maintenance and installation throughout the Chicago area. The company was founded by Billy Lumino, a retired firefighter.

"One of the key factors in this decision was that we're confident Perfect Home Services will deliver the same quality that our loyal customers are used to," Lumino said. "Justin and his team have demonstrated to us that they're committed to making the transition as smooth as possible for everybody, but especially on the people who have counted on us for so long."

In October, Perfect Home Services announced the acquisition of Able Heating & Cooling, Inc., a family-owned HVAC business in Brookfield.

For more information about Perfect Home Services, call (630) 394-3332 or visit https://www.perfecthomeservices.com .

About Perfect Home Services

Perfect Home Services has been serving all of Chicago's suburbs with the best heating, cooling, and plumbing services since 1992. When you choose Perfect Home Services, you know your home or commercial comfort needs are taken care of. Call us today. For more information, visit www.perfecthomeservices.com/ .

