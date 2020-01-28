Perfect Home Services offers 4 tips to keep homeowners safe from carbon monoxide risks this winter
Jan 28, 2020, 07:00 ET
NAPERVILLE, Ill., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Home Services, a leading Chicagoland heating, cooling and plumbing company, wants to help homeowners protect their families against carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning, which causes 20,000 hospital visits per year in the U.S. alone.
Carbon monoxide is an invisible, odorless gas that can cause dizziness, weakness and nausea. Overexposure can be fatal.
"If your home has a buildup of carbon monoxide, you might not notice until it's too late," said Justin Carroll, president of Perfect Home Services. "CO is the leading cause of death from accidental poisoning here in Chicago. That's why we want to offer this advice to homeowners who might be at risk. CO poisoning is entirely preventable, if you know what to do."
Perfect Home Services recommends these tips to reduce the danger of CO poisoning:
- Keep fuel-burning appliances outside. Winter in Chicago can be hard, but homeowners should never bring a generator or fuel-burning space heater indoors. These devices release carbon monoxide in their exhaust, which can quickly overwhelm occupants.
- Install and maintain CO detectors. Homeowners and landlords are required to have functioning CO detectors if their home uses coal, oil or gas for heating. Without a detector, there's no way to know if CO is building up in your home. Remember to test these devices monthly, change the batteries every six months and replace them by the expiration date on the unit.
- Follow a regular heating maintenance schedule. A qualified technician can inspect a home's heating system to ensure that there are no leaks, clogged burners, blocked flues or other problems that can release CO into the air.
- Never use grilling equipment indoors. When the power goes out, it can be tempting to bring the grill inside, but charcoal can release large quantities of carbon monoxide into the home. Portable camping stoves and other pieces of cooking equipment should only be used outdoors.
About Perfect Home Services
Perfect Home Services has been serving all of Chicago's suburbs with the best heating, cooling, and plumbing services since 1992. When you choose Perfect Home Services, you know your home or commercial comfort needs are taken care of. Call us today. For more information, visit www.perfecthomeservices.com/
