Perfect Home Services Shares Four Tips to Prevent Mold Growth and Improve Indoor Air Quality

"Mold isn't just gross, its hazardous to your health and even your mental health," said Justin Carrol, president of Perfect Home Services. "People that have allergies or respiratory problems may have more obvious reactions to mold, but long exposure can also have a significant effect on your psychological state, causing symptoms such as anxiety, depression, insomnia, and brain fog."

In sufficient quantities, mold can cause more serious consequences to those exposed. Sick Building Syndrome, ongoing symptoms linked to time spent in a building heavily polluted by bacteria and toxins, is often caused by mold growth.

Carrol and the Perfect Home Services team says there are four basic things homeowners should pay close when it comes to mold growth and indoor air quality.

Protect your basement – Excessive moisture in the basement can lead to the growth of unhealthy mold and mildew. Using a dehumidifier can balance the moisture levels in the air making it hard for mold and mildew to develop. If leaks, rainwater, and flooding commonly occur in the basement, consider getting a basement sump or ejector pump installed. If a pipe bursts, act fast – If a pipe bursts or leaks, respond quickly to prevent mold from developing. Once the leak has been stopped, remove any standing water with a wet-dry vacuum and dry out the area. Use a dehumidifier and fans to circulate air to speed up the drying process. Remove wet or damaged items from the affected area. Don't forget the HVAC – HVAC systems can harbor mold, blowing unhealthy spores into the house. A professional tune-up can make sure mold isn't developing in pockets of moisture around the coils. An ultraviolet lamp can also be used to sanitize the system and prevent mold from growing. Multi-task while showering – moisture from the shower that stays on the walls can lead to mold growth. Wipe down the walls with a sponge, towel, or squeegee after you bathe.

"Once mold infests your home, it's much harder to combat," Carrol said. "We want to help all of our customers understand how to prevent mold growth and take control of their indoor air quality so that their health and well-being is not affected."

