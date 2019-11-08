Perfect Home Services to Host 'Thanks for Giving' Fall Festival to Benefit Local Rescue Animals

"We want to give local homeless animals the gift of a forever home this holiday season," said Justin Carrol, president of Perfect Home Services. "As the temperatures get colder, animal rescues work hard to gather supplies for as many animals in need as possible. It's the perfect time to adopt a new furry family member and help save other animals in the process."

The festival will include free cotton candy, popcorn and water, and the Fire Water BBQ food truck will also be onsite as a paid option. There will be crafts, games, prizes and other activities, including a bounce house for the whole family to enjoy. Kids will have the opportunity to meet and take photos with Chase from Paw Patrol. Representatives from Perfect Home Services will be on-hand to collect cash donations, puppy pads, laundry detergent and pods, cleaning supplies, cat litter and cat food. Adoptable rescue dogs will be on-site, and adoption counselors will be available to process adoption applications.

"We are honored that Perfect Home Services selected our rescue organization for this wonderful event," said Linda Latelle, founder of Magnificent Mutts & Meows. "Our mission is to rescue unwanted, abandoned and neglected animals and rehabilitate them for their next chapter in life. We provide medical care and training to give them the best chance at a forever home. The proceeds from this event will greatly help the animals we help save."

For more information about the event, please visit www.perfecthomeservices.com/thanksforgiving. To learn more about Perfect Home Services, call 630-394-3332 or visit https://www.perfecthomeservices.com/.

For more information about Magnificent Mutts & Meows, please visit https://www.magnificentmutts.org/. To see the featured dogs of the event, please visit https://www.facebook.com/MagnificentMutts/

About Perfect Home Services

Perfect Home Services has been serving all of Chicago's suburbs with the best heating, cooling, and plumbing services since 1992. When you choose Perfect Home Services, you know your home or commercial comfort needs are taken care of. Call us today at 630-394-3332. For more information, visit www.perfecthomeservices.com/

About Magnificent Mutts & Meows

Magnificent Mutts & Meows Rescue is a non-for-profit, 501(c)3, licensed animal shelter dedicated to caring for and finding loving homes for any breed of dog abandoned, abused, neglected or in need of assistance for any reason. Magnificent Mutts & Meows reduces the number of dogs in kill-shelters by educating the public on issues such as the importance of proper training, animal health, and puppy mills through public outreach and training programs. For more information about Magnificent Mutts & Meows, visit https://www.magnificentmutts.org/

