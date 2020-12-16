Perfect Hydration Doubles Down on Sustainability Mission with 100% rPET bottles and Aluminum Cans

"Simply put, consumers can't get ultra-purified 9.5+ pH alkaline water with electrolytes from their faucets," said Louisa Lawless, Chief Strategy Officer of Stratus Group. "Perfect Hydration has to be packaged for consumption. However, we have worked intently to optimize our supply chains and packaging to be more sustainable, keeping bottles out of oceans and landfills and reducing the need for new virgin plastic. We are proud to be launching our recycled plastic bottles and aluminum cans at the beginning of 2021. They are a win-win for our discerning consumers who want to achieve better hydration and make more environmentally-friendly purchasing decisions."

rPET is common polyethylene terephthalate (PET) that has been cleaned, turned into plastic flakes, then melted down for reuse. According to Plastics Today and Recycling Counts, rPET has up to a 79% lower carbon footprint than raw or virgin plastic. rPET is also up to 85% lighter than glass, which helps to cut transportation strains and lower CO2 emissions. In addition, Perfect Hydration's bottles, caps, labels, new aluminum cans, and cardboard cases are all 100% recyclable.

"We are proud to work with sustainably-minded partners like Stratus Group," said Michael Blumfield, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Classic Beverage of Southern California. "Classic Beverage of Southern California has common goals to reduce waste and utilizing rPET in our Perfect Hydration offerings will help us achieve mutual goals and positive steps forward."

"We believe that most retailers and consumers are seeking better, more environmentally-friendly packaging and it's our duty as a wellness-focused brand to give them better options," added Lawless. "I am proud that we are taking the lead on sustainability, and we hope more brands in all industries jump on this bandwagon."

To ensure consumers are aware of the change, updated Perfect Hydration bottles will include a new message and graphic stating they are made of 100% rPET and are 100% recyclable. In addition, Perfect Hydration will invest in a digital media, social media advertising, community engagement, and an increase in shopper marketing programming to support the launch of the rPET bottles and aluminum cans. The brand will also partner with key influencers and athletes to build buzz for their environmentally friendly approach to packaging.

"My favorite water brand is about to get even better," said three-time Superbowl Champion and Perfect Hydration partner, Julian Edelman. "Perfect Hydration's new recycled bottles and aluminum cans show me they care about the wellness of their customers and the planet."

Beyond packaging, Perfect Hydration is also committed to the use of renewable, domestic, water sources. Their proprietary nine-stage filtration and alkalizing process enables the brand to transform water from any municipal supply into crisp, refreshing, Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water. Unlike other brands that mine water sheds and mineral springs, pH doesn't have to ship water to or from remote locations across the globe, which means lower carbon emissions as a result of less freight.

Perfect Hydration is sold in convenience, mass, drug and grocery stores nationwide and online via Amazon and Instacart. For more information, visit perfect-hydration.com or follow the brand on Instagram or Facebook .

About Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water

We all know that water is foundational to our well-being - our health and our life depend on it. The team at Perfect Hydration is committed to producing the finest water possible. Our 9.5+ pH alkaline water is purified to its cleanest form through 9-stages of filtration, enhanced through a proprietary alkalizing process, and balanced with electrolyte minerals. pH Water is currently offered in grocery, convenience, club, and online channels across the US. Perfect Hydration is part of the Stratus Group, a diversified, LA-based company that excels in identifying and producing innovative, on-trend, great tasting, better-for-you, natural beverages.

