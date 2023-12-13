PERFECT LAST MINUTE GIFT IDEAS FROM CHIA PET® AND THE CLAPPER®

Chia Pet

13 Dec, 2023, 16:35 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The easy to do, fun to grow Chia Pet® is sprouting up across the country with some of the most iconic holiday season gift ideas, and The Clapper cannot contain its enthusiasm either!

With a storied legacy spanning four incredible decades, Chia Pets have maintained their popularity since their debut in the early '80s. Known for their quirky, do-it-yourself terra cotta planters and the iconic "Ch-Ch-Ch-Chia!" jingle that has become a generational reference, Chia Pets are cultural icons.

Addams Family Wednesday Chia Pet®, Willie Nelson Chia Pet® Herb Planter, Indiana Jones Chia Pet®, Oscar the Grouch Chia Pet®, and Ice Spice Chia Pet
Grow your own happy home with the Bob Ross® Chia Pet®, Bob Ross® in Blue Shirt Chia Pet®, and Bob Ross® Talking Clapper® with Night Light.
Chia Pet continues to innovate on what is truly iconic, adding some incredible products to its collection including the Addams Family Wednesday Chia Pet®, Addams Family Thing Chia Pet®, Willie Nelson Chia Pet® Herb Planter, Indiana Jones™ Chia Pet®, Oscar the Grouch Chia Pet®, and the most recently launched Ice Spice Chia Pet.

Addams Family Wednesday Chia Pet®

From the hallowed halls of Nevermore Academy comes a Chia Pet of most macabre manners, the Addams Family Wednesday Chia Pet®! Picture the delicate tendrils of green life unfurling around the black dahlia all under her vigilant glaze.

Addams Family Thing Chia Pet®

Extend a hand, metaphorically, as you embark on the extraordinary journey of planting Chia seeds, adding water, and witnessing the marvel of the growth of Addams Family Thing Chia Pet®.

Willie Nelson Chia Pet® Herb Planter

Got herb on your mind? You can grow your own herb garden just like Willie Nelson. Introducing the Willie Nelson Chia Pet® Herb Planter, a fun way to bring some greenery into your home.

Indiana Jones™ Chia Pet®

Embark on an epic journey with the Indiana Jones™ Chia Pet®! Uncover a remarkable treasure unlike any other as the renowned archaeologist and fearless explorer transforms into a captivating Chia Pet.

Oscar the Grouch Chia Pet®

Help Oscar the Grouch Chia Pet® grow his signature green coat by simply spreading the included Chia seeds and watering him in his trademark trashcan, making a great gift for kids and adults alike.

The wider collection of Chia Pets includes many iconic brands including Star Wars, Willie Nelson, Chucky, Elvira, The Golden Girls, and Bob Ross.

Grow your own happy home with the Bob Ross® Chia Pet®, Bob Ross® in Blue Shirt Chia Pet®, and Bob Ross® Talking Clapper® with Night Light.

Bob Ross® Chia Pet®

This handmade planter is a highly detailed Bob Ross bust inscribed with his autograph and features his infamous afro as your Chia growing area.

Bob Ross® in Blue Shirt Chia Pet®

Add the joy of Chia to your life with the Bob Ross® in Blue Shirt Chia Pet®! The instructional art icon who brought us the Joy of Painting is now the perfect home planter ready to grow some "happy little trees" of his own!

Bob Ross® Talking Clapper® with Night Light

Clap On… Clap Off… to operate the night light and hear Bob Ross say quotes like "If painting does nothing else it should make you happy" and "You have to have dark before you show light."

From the Bob Ross® Talking Clapper® to the Star Wars™ The Child Talking Clapper® and A Christmas Story Talking Clapper® to the original Clapper®, The Clapper® is a revolutionary device that allows you to control your lights and appliances with just a clap of your hands. Bring some light to your holiday gifting with a full collection of The Clappers.

Chia Pets and The Clapper are available at retailers including Walmart, Walgreens, Target, Menards, Meijer, Fred Meyer, True Value, and Ace Hardware and are also available online at Chia.com and Amazon.com.

About Chia Pet®

Chia Pet® is an American icon featuring terra cotta figures styled after animals and pop culture characters. The brand's commercials and "Ch-Ch-Ch-Chia" jingle gained massive popularity in the 1980s and cemented it as a cornerstone of American consumer lore. Today, Chia Pet® continues to produce new and cutting-edge planters that are easy to do and fun to grow!

About JEI 

Joseph Enterprises, Inc. is a consumer product company that designs and distributes novelty, home, and garden products including the iconic Chia Pet® and Clapper®. JEI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ad Populum. 

For Press Inquiries: [email protected]

