Perfect National Philanthropy Day Book: How To Score Your First or Next Million-Dollar Gift

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Philanthropy Day is a special day set aside on November 15th to recognize the great contributions of philanthropy — and those people active in sharing gifts of time, talent and treasure — to the enrichment of our world.

How To Score Your First or Next Million-Dollar Gift

Jim Eskin's new book, How to Score Your First or Next Million-Dollar Gift, will empower you to energize the philanthropic spirit and achieve transformative gifts. It contains strategies, best practices and "homework assignments" that can help lift your organization to the next level of visibility, prestige and especially robust impact in fulfilling its mission.

It's an easy-to-read 104-page guide for professional and volunteer non-profit leaders, particularly those from small to modest size organizations that are ready to dramatically boost their gift income.

This topic was selected in response to what Eskin heard from learning community partners of professional and volunteer non-profit leaders during more than 250 fundraising workshops, webinars, webcasts, podcasts and board training sessions. Million-dollar gifts are made every day and you and your board, management, staff, volunteers, friends and especially the beneficiaries of your noble missions deserve those gifts and the exciting opportunities they unlock. If you haven't gotten that first million-dollar gift yet — or are eager to get another one — this book should definitely be on your reading list.

Eskin, who founded Eskin Fundraising Training LLC, in 2018, is arguably the nation's only fundraising consultant who focuses exclusively on demystifying the art and science of fundraising, and training, inspiring and equipping non-profit leaders with the comfort and confidence to overcome the fear of asking for gifts that keep far too many good causes from achieving their potential impact.

During a successful career leading advancement for three institutions of higher education in the San Antonio region, he achieved landmark seven-figure gifts at each. He was intrigued by the stark reality of so many accomplished business and community leaders who are virtually fearless about everything else they face in their professional, civic and personal lives and are so terrified of asking for gifts. He attributes this primarily to a fear of the unknown because so many non-profit leaders haven't experienced a genuine solicitation for themselves. They are much more familiar with the passive experience of receiving a gift that is completely self-directed by the donor as opposed to actively asking for a specific amount, specific purpose to be paid at a specific time.

What is your non-profit's top funding priorities? Hiring more staff? Building infrastructure? Expanding programs or services? Making capital improvements? Creating or adding to endowment? Reading this book will help you to turn dreams into reality.

How to Score Your First or Next Million-Dollar Gift becomes available November 12th in both print and digital formats, on Amazon and from Pathway, the book distributor. But for those who pre-order, there's a special offer: If you reserve your copy now, you'll also get a complimentary copy of our first book, 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons that provides a solid foundation to understand how to best how to apply the lessons highlighted in the new book. That's two for the price of one. (Please note to receive the two-for-one special you must go through our book distributor, Pathway, with the link shown above, not through Amazon.)

Take advantage of this special offer for two must-have fundraising guides and position your non-profits for million-dollar gifts and magnify your good works and impact.

As part of the rollout, a virtual book launch will be conducted during the Eskin Fundraising Training Non-Profit Empowerment Webinar Series on Wednesday, November 13th, from 4 to 5 pm., central time. Free books will be awarded to non-profit leaders nationwide who come on screen to share how they will use their first or next million-dollar gift to champion their missions. The webinar is free, but you must register here.

URL Link to order books from our distributor: https://pathwaybookservice.com/products/how-to-score-your-first-or-next-million-dollar-gift

URL Link for November 13th Virtual Book Launch: https://conta.cc/3YuyhdV

Paperback $16.95

Kindle $5.99

QUANTITY DISCOUNTS AVAILABLE

5 to 9 books $14.95 each

10 to 24 books $12.95 each

25+ books $8.95 each

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Jim Eskin

Founder

Eskin Fundraising Training

10410 Pelican Oak Drive

San Antonio, TX 78254-6727

Cell: 210.415.3748

E-Mail: [email protected]

www.eskinfundraisingtraining.com

