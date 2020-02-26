Perfect Paws Hemp for pets launched by Global Widget, bringing premium hemp-derived CBD products to your furry four-footed friends

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Widget, LLC, a Tampa, FL-based manufacturer and distributor of premium hemp-derived CBD products, introduces its newest line now available to wholesalers, retailers and consumers nationwide, Perfect Paws Hemp. This is the third product line from Global Widget, which also manufactures and distributes industry-leading CBD products under Hemp Bombs and Nature's Script brands.

"Our customers have told us that quality of ingredients is the No. 1 consideration when shopping for CBD — and that includes when they're shopping for their pets," said Kevin Collins, co-founder and co-CEO of Global Widget. "We designed a human-grade product line that will help pets with their health and wellness needs."

Brightfield Group, which collects data on CBD users, reported in January that nearly 75% of pet owners have consulted with their veterinarians about using CBD products that contribute to their pets' overall wellness and address certain health issues, such as anxiety.

The following products will soon be available for your pets at www.perfectpawshemp.com:

CBD dog biscuits: 15-count dog biscuits featuring 15 mg of hemp extract per biscuit

CBD paw butter: 2-ounce container of paw butter, containing 250 mg of CBD

CBD pet shampoo and conditioner: 12-ounce bottle of 2-in-1 pet CBD shampoo and conditioner, containing 250 mg of CBD

CBD pet oil: available in 250 mg, and 1,000 mg in salmon, beef, or chicken flavor

CBD cat oil: 200 mg CBD hemp oil, specially formulated for cats

"With our commitment to quality ingredients and products that comply with local, state and federal statues, all Perfect Paws Hemp products are manufactured in-house and undergo independent third-party lab testing, not only to certify their quality but also provide transparency to our customers and give them the utmost confidence in our products," Collins said.

Consumers can view lab test results for Perfect Paws Hemp products by visiting https://perfectpawshemp.com/cbd-lab-testing/. The Perfect Paws website also provides a pet dosing calculator for users that considers your pet's weight and provides guidelines for dosage.

Perfect Paws Hemp will be at the Global Pet Expo in booth #6745, Wednesday, Feb. 26, through Friday, Feb. 28, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. Wholesalers and retailers attending the show will have the opportunity to meet with the Perfect Paws team and learn about incorporating Perfect Paws Hemp products into their inventory at their retail locations. For more information on partnership opportunities, wholesalers and retailers can visit https://perfectpawshemp.com/wholesale/.

About Perfect Paws Hemp:

Perfect Paws Hemp is a team of animal lovers passionate about natural health care for pets. We conduct independent third-party lab tests to verify the quality of our products. With Perfect Paws Hemp, we designed a unique, human-grade product line that will help your pets look and feel their best. Our products contain no unnecessary ingredients and include CBD dog biscuits, paw butter, pet shampoo, pet oil, and cat oil. Learn more about Perfect Paws Hemp at www.perfectpawshemp.com and follow Perfect Paws Hemp on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

