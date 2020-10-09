Perfect Servings® dispensers incorporate Anti-Microbial touch pads.

"With the introduction of our new Stayz Kleen™ touchpads, we are doing all we can to make our customers feel safe while using our equipment at coffee stations around the country," says Bryan Real, president of United Food Group.

In the past few months, all types of beverage equipment have been introduced requiring mobile apps to dispense a drink to avoid touching the machine. "We feel when you add complexity to such a simple process, you are asking for service issues as well as defeating the purpose of speeding up coffee lines at beverage centers," says Real. "We know that our new Bio-Film touchpads are keeping our customers as safe as possible", says Bob Long, product engineer at United Food Group, Inc.

United Food Group, Inc based in Elgin, IL is a manufacturer and of dry powder mixes and proprietary dispensing equipment focusing on the hot and cold beverage category in multiple classes of trade. United Food Group's core business also co-packs various food products for all classes of trade.

CONTACT: Kelsey Gray, [email protected]

SOURCE United Food Group

