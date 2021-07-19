"Perfect Storm" of Market Forces Impacting Ability to Recruit IT Talent

A 'Perfect Storm' of market forces is impacting companies' ability to recruit IT talent. Tweet this

"We are seeing something akin to a perfect storm," said Chad Fangman, Pomeroy Vice President, Technical Staffing. "Despite a record number of open jobs the U.S., the workforce is smaller now than before Covid by three million workers. Add to that between 25-40% of workers are thinking about changing careers for reasons ranging from pandemic burnout, return to office issues and work-life balance concerns."

IT managers concerned with hiring skilled IT professionals for their organizations are encouraged to register for the July 22nd virtual event. Pomeroy Technical Staffing is industry recognized for its ability to quickly recruit skilled IT resources for enterprise organizations.

