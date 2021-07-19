"Perfect Storm" of Market Forces Impacting Ability to Recruit IT Talent
Skilled IT hiring faces headwinds caused by a smaller, increasingly uncertain workforce
Jul 19, 2021, 07:00 ET
HEBRON, Ky., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomeroy announced today its latest Tech Talks virtual event, "Finding Top IT Talent in an Upside-Down Market" will focus on how IT hiring managers should respond to the labor pinch impacting the ability of organizations to recruit skilled IT talent–for everything from cybersecurity and web development to end user technical support.
Demand has accelerated for professional & IT staffing due in part to spiking tech project demand. Making matters worse hiring skilled IT talent has become more difficult. The pandemic has changed how employees view their careers resulting in high rates of turnover and career change–just as the economy rebounds resulting in an increased need for IT talent.
"We are seeing something akin to a perfect storm," said Chad Fangman, Pomeroy Vice President, Technical Staffing. "Despite a record number of open jobs the U.S., the workforce is smaller now than before Covid by three million workers. Add to that between 25-40% of workers are thinking about changing careers for reasons ranging from pandemic burnout, return to office issues and work-life balance concerns."
IT managers concerned with hiring skilled IT professionals for their organizations are encouraged to register for the July 22nd virtual event. Pomeroy Technical Staffing is industry recognized for its ability to quickly recruit skilled IT resources for enterprise organizations.
About Pomeroy
Pomeroy partners with clients to deliver integrated solutions that enable the digital workplace. We understand the interdependence between today's end users, the networks they rely on to stay connected and productive, and the critical data they need to drive positive business outcomes. Our holistic solutions create a digital workplace that is intelligent, highly available, fully enabled, and fully connected through a comprehensive portfolio of managed services that includes Workplace, Network, Hybrid IT, Technical Staffing and a full range of procurement & logistics services. Learn more at https://pomeroy.com/.
