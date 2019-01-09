Perfecta Hires Dennis Arndt as Chief Technology Officer

SPRINGFIELD, Va., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfecta, an Enterprise Platform as a Service (EPaaS) provider, today announced the appointment of Dennis Arndt as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Arndt comes to Perfecta from TitanHouse, a startup that uses analytics and advanced research to identify the world's most talented and effective executive leaders, where he served as CTO since 2017.

Prior to TitanHouse, Arndt was CTO at DiscoverOrg/RainKing Software, a sales and marketing intelligence software provider, and Senior Vice President of Technology and CTO for CQ Roll Call, a software company for government relations professionals.

"Dennis' extensive background and strong business acumen is an incredible asset to our company," said Perfecta founder and CEO, George Zoulias. "He is a strategic thinker and motivational leader who is skilled at developing and driving a company's direction, development and future growth with a focus on delivering best-in-class SaaS-based solutions. We are excited to have someone of Dennis' caliber joining Perfecta and look forward to working with him."

Arndt began his career at Progress Software, a platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. He also held high-level positions at Monster Worldwide, the global leader in connecting people to jobs, and JumpTap, a unified mobile-first audience platform. Arndt earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Lowell.

About Perfecta

Perfecta is an Enterprise Platform as a Service (EPaaS) provider, offering secure Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), cyber solutions and virtual private cloud (VPC) that support the safe transition into a net-centric world. Perfecta offers solutions that protect and deliver critical information on the ever-changing cyber landscape. Our platforms facilitate the ability to communicate, protect and secure organizations around the world. For more information, visit perfecta.com.

