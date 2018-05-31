Perfectil Launches In The US At Walgreens Nationwide

Perfectil is recommended by world-leading French Dermatologist, Professor Philippe Humbert, MD, PhD, who commented, "I have seen firsthand that Perfectil can really make a difference to the skin."

In addition, the products are beloved in the UK by celebrities, beauty journalists and industry professionals. In April 2018, Perfectil even received the highest award for innovation from Her Majesty, The Queen, for constant innovation and research in beauty vitamins. Out of over 12,000 of these awards granted, Vitabiotics is the only recipient of awards for Innovation in multivitamin supplements. This marks their second. Awarded by The Queen, on the advice of the UK Prime Minister, The Queen's Awards for Enterprise are the UK's highest and most prestigious awards.

Perfectil represents multiple innovations in the field of cosmetic science and nutrition, underpinned by a portfolio of granted and filed patents. New formulations, launching specifically for the US market and Walgreens include Perfectil Triple Active Support for Skin, Hair and Nails; Perfectil Nails; Perfectil Hair and Perfectil Skin. Each formula functions as a comprehensive multi-vitamin, so there is no need to take multiple formulas or other multi-vitamins.

"We are delighted to now be able to offer Perfectil in the US market. Perfectil is recognized throughout the world for its scientific approach to beauty from within, and we are excited to bring our effective formulas to America," said Tej Lalvani, CEO, Vitabiotics USA LLC.

About Perfectil

The best-selling beauty supplement in the UK, Perfectil is a complete multi-vitamin, developed by doctors and nutritionists that offers triple active support for hair skin and nails from within. It is the first step to achieving truly radiant beauty from the inside out.

About Vitabiotics

Vitabiotics has pioneered advances in nutritional healthcare products for over 45 years and the range includes some of Britain's leading supplement brands such as Perfectil, Pregnacare Wellman, Wellwoman and Menopace. As the fastest growing major vitamin company in the UK, Vitabiotics exports to over 100 countries, and has twice received the Queen's Award for International Trade. Vitabiotics supports research and original clinical trials in collaboration with universities and leading medical centres in the UK and across Europe.

About Professor Philippe Humbert

Professor Philippe Humbert is a leading world expert on skin analysis techniques and the Head of Department of Dermatology at the University Hospital of Besancon, France. University Hospital of St Jacques, Besançon is one of the oldest hospitals in the world, dating back to 1182 and is An internationally renowned reference centre for dermatological and cosmetic research, Professor Humbert also heads the hospital's Centre for Study and Research on Integument (CERT), one of the world's leading centres of excellence in dermatology and cosmetic dermatology. He is the co-author of 'Measuring the Skin' and President of the International Society of Skin Pharmacology.

For more information and samples, please contact: Behrman Communications, 212.986.7000, Emily Torrans, ETorrans@BehrmanPR.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perfectil-launches-in-the-us-at-walgreens-nationwide-300657030.html

SOURCE Vitabiotics