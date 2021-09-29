Perfecting the Human-Body as Canvas - Expert Makeup Artist Josefina Loizzo Glams Up Actors and Artists, Including 'Baby Yors' and Actors for BAPart Films

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Argentinian makeup artist (MUA) and hair stylist Josefina Loizzo recently announced she was working on multiple creative projects, including a short music clip for NYC-based soul-pop artist Baby Yors and various productions for the Los Angeles-based BAPart Films. Loizzo holds a Master's Degree from both FX: Escuela Argentina de Efectos Especiales and Oscar Colombo Hair Academy, and is a Fine Arts graduate from UNA Universidad Nacional de las Artes in Buenos Aires.

headshot With Betiana Blum and Roberto Carnaghi in backstage film El Dia que me Muera

"I started my professional career 14 years ago and I came to the U.S. because this is where I want to live and develop professionally," said Loizzo. "Being an MUA is a full-spectrum art, requiring you to regard the entire human body as your canvas: face, neck, body shape, clothing, and hair. You have to be ready for anything because the work is always organic – even if you have a plan. Using theory and practical application, I've adapted multifarious procedures and approaches: corrective makeup, prosthetics and special effects, character makeup, and airbrushing techniques. Along with bridal, ramp, fashion, decades, natural, and evening makeup. When you're working on a music video or movie, MUAs employ a wide variety of styles and approaches. It takes versatility and experience to get the job done while executing a director's creative brief perfectly."

Loizzo has worked in television, films, advertisement, music, theatre, and fashion. Her makeup artistry has appeared on, "The Voice Argentina," "Latin American Idol," and "Dancing with the Stars." She has also styled multiple Latin celebrities such as Grammy Award winners "Illya Kuryaki and the Valderramas," and "Axel" – Argentinian singer and MTV Latin-American award winner. Loizzo has created looks for Argentinian personalities and actors such as Moria Casan, Betiana Blum, Mirta Busnelli, Roberto Carnaghi, Lucas Ferraro, Valeria Archimó, Cande Molfese, Agustina Casanova, Mikki Lusardi, Nazarena Velez, Barbie Velez, Ivana Icardi, and Fernanda Vives. She has completed projects for Viacom Telefe, Sony, Fox One, Ideas del Sur, Polka, BAPart Films, GR hair and makeup

Recently, Loizzo worked with Christina Evangelista and the Musk family in Aspen, and she was the Key Hair Artist in the upcoming motion film "El dia que me muera" ("My Amazing Funeral") starring Betiana Blum and Mirta Busnelli. She currently splits her time in the U.S. between Los Angeles, Aspen, and NYC. In addition to performing duties as an MUA for various celebrities and videoclips, Loizzo is collaborating with director Cezil Reed from BAPart Films on a new television series, "Old Dog."

She will soon launch a skincare line and participate in various makeup and hair contests both online and in Argentina. To see selections from her portfolio, follow her on social media: Instagram.

