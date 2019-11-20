Perfectly Posh Expands to the U.S. Territories

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfectly Posh, a leader in naturally based pampering and self care products, is officially open for business in the five U.S. territories of Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, and the Northern Mariana Islands.

Individuals living within those territories are eligible to buy products directly from the website, start their own business as a Perfectly Posh Influencer, and participate in promotions, military discounts, and business incentives.

"We want to make sure that these people feel included and have the same opportunities as anyone living on the mainland United States. We are excited to welcome them into our Posh family. In this amazingly diverse economic region, everyone deserves to be pampered," said Jonée Woodard, Perfectly Posh Chief Operations Officer.

Last month, Perfectly Posh announced Posh Planet, which allows international customers to ship products to their countries through a third-party shipping and package consolidation service. The Perfectly Posh U.S. territory expansion gives residents of the U.S. territories the ability to ship to their location directly from Posh and join the company as an Influencer.

Josh McKell, Perfectly Posh Senior Director of Business Development said, "With our recent launch and success of the U.S.-Latino market, we have received many requests to open our doors in Puerto Rico, and we didn't want to stop there. Opening all five of the U.S. territories is another step in a great direction for our company."

Perfectly Posh creates quality-made, affordable pampering products with naturally based ingredients. The company's patent-pending Influencer business model empowers women and men to earn a lucrative income by pampering themselves and those around them. Posh believes that self care isn't selfish, and you're better able to take care of everything around you when you take the time to take care of yourself. Learn more at perfectlyposh.com.

