Perfectly Posh Launches Posh Planet International Shipping Program

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfectly Posh introduces Posh Planet, an international shipping program available to customers in over 220 countries and territories.

Posh, a U.S.-based personal care company, partnered with MyUS.com, which allows international customers to ship their favorite Posh products from the U.S. to their home countries.

When customers subscribe to MyUS.com, they will receive a U.S. shipping address to use during checkout. MyUS will consolidate the order and forward it directly to the customer's mailing address overseas. According to CEO and Founder Ann Dalton, being able to ship products to customers throughout the world has always been one of the company's goals.

Learn more about Posh Planet: www.perfectlyposh.com/international

"We source our ingredients from around the world, and now we can share our self care products there, too. Having our Influencers share Posh globally presents new possibilities and reach. We can't wait to see how far they take Posh Planet!" said Dalton.

Due to the growing economies around the world, consumer demand for U.S. products and brands is rapidly increasing. "We've partnered with the #1 international shipping and package consolidation service in the industry to provide consumers all over the planet an opportunity to fall in love with Perfectly Posh," said Jonée Woodard, Perfectly Posh Chief Operations Officer.

Perfectly Posh creates quality-made, affordable pampering products with naturally based ingredients. Posh believes that self care isn't selfish, and you're better able to take care of everything around you when you spend some time on yourself. Learn more perfectlyposh.com .

