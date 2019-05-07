Perfectly Posh Launches Transformational Compensation Platform

SALT LAKE CITY, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 3, 2019, Perfectly Posh announced a new and transformational Influencer Pay Plan that allows anyone who participates to earn instant commission on personal sales. Generally, instant commissions will be paid in under 5 minutes from the time of sale at no additional cost. Additionally, this new compensation plan flattens and simplifies the ancient pyramid structure that breeds frustration and complacency. Instead, Perfectly Posh's Influencer Pay Plan encourages building a sphere of influence with an easy-to-understand payment structure and an industry-first, simple, and transparent commission structure.

"Our new Influencer Pay Plan transitions away from the more typical pyramid pay structure in direct sales, which is neither simple nor transparent," said Ann Dalton, Founder and CEO of Perfectly Posh. "We've taken a modern approach to compensation, ditching the complex and often confusing steps it takes to build a successful business, and replacing it with an easy-to-understand, lucrative two-sphere Influencer plan. Deep down lines? Done for. Complicated team pyramid? Not here. More money? You bet. On average, our leaders will see a 55% increase in their pay."

Traditional direct selling compensation plans typically feature very deep downlines, convoluted rank requirements, and other arbitrary factors to make money. Perfectly Posh's new Influencer Pay Plan features commission on monthly personal sales, up to 40%, combined with up to 15% commission on two additional spheres.

"We now offer a pay plan that encourages the performance of the individual, coupled with two spheres of direct influence," says Sam Funk, President of Perfectly Posh. "Our Influencers are paid instantly on their sales based on how hard they work."

"Since announcing the new Influencer Pay Plan on April 2, 2019, we've seen a huge surge in people wanting to participate, or participate again—we saw an 18% increase of total Influencers in the month of April alone. The response to our vision has been overwhelming and we couldn't be happier," says Funk.

"It doesn't matter if an Influencer is looking for a side hustle or a full-time career," says Dalton. "Perfectly Posh's Influencer Pay Plan allows them to pop in and out as necessary, and because there is no compression or termination for inactivity, they're able to work when and how they choose and be generously rewarded. We even provided Influencers with a simple tool called the 'Potentializer' to help them easily determine their monthly pay, or what it can be. The 'Potentializer' will be available on perfectlyposh.com early June."

Perfectly Posh's Influencer Pay Plan is so unique that they currently have a patent pending. Perfectly Posh's Influencer Pay Plan rolled out May 1, 2019 and new Influencers can get started for as little as $30 and begin making money instantly. For more information, visit http://www.PerfectlyPosh.com

