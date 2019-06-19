Perfectlyfree® Launches YO-BERRIES™- Yogurt That Grows On Trees!

It started with a question, "Can we create a non-dairy snack with real fruit that's both fun and tasty?" The answer was a resounding, "Let's go for it!" and the seed was planted. As the thought process grew, so did the YO-BERRY Tree! Now, with the YO-BERRY tree in full bloom, the people at perfectlyfree ® can finally share its bountiful harvest. Introducing YO-BERRIES™, a first-of-its-kind snack bite that combines the best of yogurt, including probiotics and vitamin D, with the delicious taste of fresh fruit in a fun snack.

"The new line of YO-BERRIES™ represents what perfectlyfree® is all about. We're on a mission to use our one-of-a-kind technology to reimagine healthy snacks and make them delicious!" said Colleen Akehurst, CEO of Incredible Foods. "And with the YO-BERRY tree finally in bloom, it's the perfect time to show the world that eating healthy can be fun!"

Available in Peach, Blueberry, Strawberry and Banana, YO-BERRIES™ are plant-based, non-GMO and free from preservatives, making them a great option for packed lunches and on-the-go snacking. YO-BERRIES™ are EXCLUSIVELY available on perfectlyfree®'s online shop, at shop.perfectlyfree.com. This summer, you can pick your fruit, you can pick your yogurt, and you can pick from the YO-BERRY tree with your friends!

About perfectlyfree®

Perfectlyfree, a brand of Incredible Foods, is a food technology company dedicated to making healthy snacks easier and more fun. Utilizing proprietary encapsulation technology, our bite-sized snacks deliver portable snacks that are as healthy as they are delicious. Perfectlyfree's line of products, including Frozen Bites, Fruit Bites, and YO-BERRIES™ are all plant-based, allergy-friendly and low in sugar. Perfectlyfree® products are available nationwide online and in retail locations throughout the Northeast. Learn more at perfectlyfree.com.

