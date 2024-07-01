Perfecto Sanchez and Mark Schuermann Join the Bob Woodruff Foundation Leadership Council

NEW YORK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) is pleased to welcome Perfecto Sanchez and Mark Schuermann to its Leadership Council . As Leadership Council members, they will help ensure that BWF is best positioned to meet the emerging and long-term needs of today's veterans, service members and their families. These needs include suicide prevention, mental health, caregiver support, and food and housing insecurity. Perfecto and Mark join military leaders, business executives, and philanthropists, all with a shared commitment to serving the veteran and military community.

"We are delighted to welcome Perfecto Sanchez and Mark Schuermann to our Leadership Council," said Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "As a West Point graduate and Iraq War veteran, Perfecto brings to our organization firsthand knowledge of the challenges our nation's heroes face, while Mark, as Head of Public Affairs at HSBC, brings an understanding of the importance of promoting career opportunities for veterans. We look forward to leveraging the experience and insights they bring to our mission of supporting those who have sacrificed so much for our country."

A native New Yorker, West Point graduate, and Iraq War Veteran turned entrepreneur- Sanchez believes in making "doing good" more accessible. He is currently on a mission to shape the future of inclusive AI as the co-founder and Chief Growth Officer for Equity Quotient (EQ). EQ is a healthcare intelligence platform that helps companies measure impact, manage compliance, and shape sustainable growth.

"As a veteran, the Foundation's dedication to supporting our nation's heroes and their families deeply resonates with me," said Sanchez. "I am honored to uphold its mission, ensuring those who have bravely served our country are afforded the resources and support they've so duly earned."

Mark Schuermann is a Managing Director, Head of Public Affairs at HSBC. As a founding member of VOWS, HSBC's partnership with the Foundation dates back over 10 years and includes ongoing support of the Foundation's efforts to promote career and business opportunities for veterans and service members who are returning to civilian life.

"The Foundation's commitment to improving the lives of veterans and their families is inspiring and complements HSBC's efforts to ensure veterans transition successfully into meaningful civilian careers," said Schuermann. "I look forward to collaborating with this incredible team to further their mission and make a lasting impact on our military community."

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation

The Bob Woodruff Foundation was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has raised awareness about the tough challenges veterans and military families are facing and invested in solutions to help support them in the next chapter of their lives. To date, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has invested over $159 million to ensure that our nation's veterans, service members and their families—those who stood for us—have stable and successful futures. Visit the Bob Woodruff Foundation for more information: www.bobwoodrufffoundation.org .

SOURCE Bob Woodruff Foundation