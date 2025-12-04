PerfectQuote and Dominion National enter into a Partnership to Scale Dominion's Group Dental and Vision Offering through PerfectQuote's Benefits Quoting Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PerfectQuote, Inc., the leading group health digital quoting and distribution platform, has announced its partnership with Dominion National ("Dominion") to provide PerfectQuote customers access to Dominion's customizable group dental and vision products through the platform's Request-for-Proposal ("RFP") toolset.

The partnership with PerfectQuote allows Dominion to engage with insurance firms, general agencies and professional employer organizations and the 125,000 employers that they service through the platform. Dominion, along with other carriers, are taking advantage of PerfectQuote's frictionless digital distribution experience to seamlessly deliver quotes to the marketplace.

"We are excited to be offering our broker partners another easy way to quote our group dental and vision plans," said Jeff Schwab, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Dominion National. "With custom dental plans available to groups with 2 or more eligible, we are pleased to provide the flexibility that meets today's employer dental needs."

Since the 2018 launch of the PerfectQuote platform, the company has continued to expand its RFP toolset to drive digital distribution, market exposure and revenues for its carrier partners, like Dominion, by allowing carriers to seamlessly receive, deliver review and negotiate quotes through a frictionless digital distribution experience. Carrier representatives receive clean standardized case information and can simply respond with quotes via email, eliminating the need for manual data entry or usage of additional systems. Carriers are also provided with daily lead generation insights to increase sales efficiency and accelerate case turnaround times. In addition, carriers benefit from enhanced analytics on quote volumes, close ratios and regional trends. The empowers sales and underwriting teams to prioritize opportunities, refine pricing and strengthen broker relationships at scale.

In parallel, PerfectQuote brokers take advantage of streamlined quoting and proposal workflows to request additional lines of coverage and bring more groups to market, while eliminating manual, error-prone tasks and reducing turnaround times by up to 95%. With PerfectQuote facilitating quote intake, comparison, and presentation tasks, brokers have more time to focus on strategy, client relationships and expanding their books of business rather than administrative work.

"We are excited to welcome Dominion National to PerfectQuote as a trusted carrier partner with its comprehensive dental and vision programs," said Chaz Ripoll, Vice President of Client and Carrier Services. "Working with Dominion allows PerfectQuote to continue to offer support to our customers with best-in-class insurance carriers and bolster our mission to enable distribution at scale on behalf of our carrier partners," continued Ripoll.

About Dominion National

Dominion National, Incorporated in 1996, provides and administers dental and vision benefits to over 800,000 members, including health plans, employer groups, municipalities, associations and individuals. For more information, please visit DominionNational.com.

About PerfectQuote

PerfectQuote is an Austin, Texas-based company founded in 2017 by brokers, focusing on delivering operational excellence and client satisfaction through technology in the commercial group health insurance industry for brokers and general agencies as well as medical and ancillary insurance carriers. The company delivers a de facto marketplace to brokers and insurance carriers through a category-leading cloud-based group benefits quoting software platform (PerfectQuote) that streamlines commercial health insurance selling to large, medium, and small group employers and carriers. The application is used by several of the top 10, 100 and 500 largest US-based agencies that service over 125,000 employer groups through the platform while partnering with the best in class insurance carriers.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE PerfectQuote, Inc.