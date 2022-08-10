PerfectServe Adds More Than 400 Physician Practices Across 37 States in the First Half of 2022

Accelerated growth reflects the need among practices of all sizes for communication and scheduling technology that promotes automation, efficiency, and standardization

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PerfectServe® , a leading provider of cloud-based clinical collaboration and provider scheduling solutions, today announced that its physician practice business added over 400 new clients across 37 states in the first half of 2022. Client profiles ran the gamut from single-physician practices to large medical groups with 300 providers across more than 100 locations.

The surge in interest is notable following several years of upheaval in the healthcare industry, much of which can be attributed—at least in part—to challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. PerfectServe first came to market in 1997 with an automated answering service solution, and for many years, new practices primarily adopted the technology as they moved away from after-hours services with live agents. That still happens today, but the impetus for adopting modern communication and scheduling technology has evolved significantly.

"The COVID-19 pandemic exposed a lot of vulnerabilities in our healthcare system," said PerfectServe CEO Guillaume Castel. "One of the downstream effects we're seeing is that many medical practices still face significant staffing shortages, and they're looking for solutions that can bring tangible efficiencies to their day-to-day operations. The pandemic opened a lot of eyes about the potential—and I'd even say the necessity—of technology in healthcare, and it just so happens that the core of PerfectServe's business is an intuitive, quick-to-deploy collaboration platform that alleviates much of the burden created by manual workflows, human error, and poor communication."

Physician practice customers deploying PerfectServe—which offers answering service , secure messaging , provider scheduling , and patient engagement solutions—have shared some common pain points:

The aforementioned personnel shortages, which threaten the wellbeing of existing staff while making it hard to maintain patient satisfaction and provide the highest-quality care

Disjointed communication workflows and rudimentary scheduling systems (paper, spreadsheets, etc.) that result in missed patient messages, physicians being interrupted when they're off work, and other frustrating errors

Fluctuating costs associated with live-agent answering services, especially as inbound call volume has increased during the pandemic

A patchwork of inherited communication solutions as practice consolidation accelerates

These challenges create an environment where clinicians and supporting staff regularly have to surmount any number of administrative or logistical tasks just to provide—or support those who provide—patient care. PerfectServe's communication technology brings order to the chaos by standardizing systems, access, and workflows across all users and locations; facilitating accurate and efficient delivery of all messages using pre-defined intelligent routing; ensuring a consistent and predictable cost; and giving end users an intuitive, reliable way to coordinate care.

For practices struggling with schedules that take too long to create, must be distributed manually, and are often outdated the second they're completed, PerfectServe offers relief in two ways. The platform's built-in on-call scheduling functionality allows schedules to be entered and maintained in real time, providing easy access to one scheduling source of truth for all users. For larger, more complex practices (or practice groups), PerfectServe's Provider Scheduling powered by Lightning Bolt solution is capable of ingesting thousands of rules and user preferences to quickly auto-generate fair and complete schedules.

The pandemic sparked renewed interest in finding effective, pragmatic ways to deploy technology to alleviate these long-simmering pain points, and the uptick in PerfectServe's physician practice business in the first half of 2022 shows that the trend isn't slowing down.

"In a given week, we're going live with anywhere from five to 15 new practices in all corners of the country," said PerfectServe Chief Medical Officer Rodrigo Martínez, MD. "Our solutions are proven, we've got 25 years of experience and best practices to bring to the table, and our professional services team is capable of designing project plans that fit just about anybody's needs. It's exciting that PerfectServe has the right technology and the right team in place to support healthcare organizations in their mission to modernize the way care is delivered."

About PerfectServe

PerfectServe accelerates speed to care by optimizing provider schedules, streamlining clinical communication, and engaging patients and their families in the care experience. Our cloud-based software simplifies complex clinical workflows and schedules with secure and timely communication by dynamically routing messages to the right person at the right time. We drive more efficient care collaboration in all settings to improve patient outcomes and bring joy back to caregivers. PerfectServe has 25 years of experience and is a trusted partner to more than 500 hospitals and 30,000 medical practices.

