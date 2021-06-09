PerfectServe Appoints Rodrigo Martínez, MD, as First Chief Medical Officer to Further Amplify Voices of Providers and Patients

Dr. Martínez will lend his clinical expertise to teams across the company to ensure that PerfectServe's acclaimed solutions continue to meet the evolving care coordination needs of healthcare organizations across the country. As a practicing otolaryngologist, he will serve as a trusted conduit for the voices of the providers, clinicians, and patients who use or are impacted by PerfectServe's technology every day. As the company continues to grow, Dr. Martínez will also be a key liaison with customers, partners, prospects, and other external audiences, helping to communicate the distinct value propositions that set PerfectServe's technology apart.

"PerfectServe's solutions stitch together some of the most valuable clinical workflows and capabilities, and the impact on care coordination for providers and patients alike is pretty remarkable," said Dr. Martínez. "I see tremendous opportunity to capitalize even further on the company's reputation as a willing and customer-obsessed technology partner that drives real results, and I look forward to exploring new ways to help healthcare organizations solve macro-level challenges."

"Our mission at PerfectServe—enabling cross-continuum communication and collaboration for healthcare organizations of all sizes—is meaningful but often full of nuance," said PerfectServe CEO Guillaume Castel. "I can't imagine someone better qualified to translate the impact of our technology and help shape our business strategy than a physician executive like Dr. Martínez who brings equal amounts of enthusiasm, experience, and ingenuity to the role of Chief Medical Officer."

Dr. Martínez comes to PerfectServe after serving as Chief Medical Officer at TransformativeMed, a company born from a project tasked with optimizing care team collaboration and communication within the EHR at the University of Washington Medical Center. At TransformativeMed, he spearheaded sales and marketing efforts, helping to grow company ARR by 82% between January 2019 and January 2020 and by 27% the following year. He also created the company's product management and development partnership strategies.

Before TransformativeMed, Dr. Martínez was Senior Vice President at Clinovations (a division of Optum), where he led a variety of inpatient and ambulatory engagements focused on maximizing the value of health system investments in EHRs. Between 2016 and 2018, he identified, sold, scoped, and delivered over $13 million of EHR-related projects. Earlier in his career, he was a Physician Consultant with McKesson Corporation.

Dr. Martínez also brings more than 20 years of experience as a healthcare consultant for top tier firms, where he leveraged his passion for technology to help organizations optimize clinical workflows and maximize financial and operational results. His consulting clients have included community and academic health systems, pharmaceutical companies and payers, the Department of Defense, and the VA. He also contracted with Cerner as a physician executive to assist with a series of complex implementations at a multistate organization.

Dr. Martínez received his Doctor of Medicine from the University of South Florida College of Medicine and maintains a part-time bilingual (Spanish/English) outpatient practice in a private general otolaryngology group.

About PerfectServe

PerfectServe accelerates speed to care by optimizing provider schedules, streamlining clinical communication, and engaging patients and their families in the care experience. Our cloud-based software simplifies complex clinical workflows and schedules with secure and timely communication by dynamically routing messages to the right person at the right time. We drive more efficient care collaboration in all settings to improve patient outcomes and bring joy back to caregivers. PerfectServe has more than 20 years of experience and is a trusted partner to more than 500 hospitals and 30,000 medical practices.

PerfectServe Contact:

Matt Kothe

Corporate Communications Manager

865.212.9344

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Ashley Greer

Health Tech Media Relations Lead

Uncommon Bold

[email protected]

SOURCE PerfectServe

Related Links

http://www.perfectserve.com/

