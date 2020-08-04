PerfectServe Connects Providers, Patients, and Families with Easy-to-Use Text and Video Solution

The HIPAA-compliant product—which is embedded within the existing PerfectServe app—was born from customer feedback received during the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. PerfectServe tapped its deep experience with patient and family engagement technology to deliver a timely solution that prioritizes ease of use and improves the care experience for patient and provider alike. Major use cases include:

Patient and Family Outreach : Securely and efficiently deliver health updates to patients and their caregivers using branded templates—which standardizes messages across the organization—or messages personalized for each patient.

: Securely and efficiently deliver health updates to patients and their caregivers using branded templates—which standardizes messages across the organization—or messages personalized for each patient. Virtual Waiting Room : The new PFC solution virtualizes your waiting room with automated appointment reminders and mobile patient check-in, and it's easy to keep family members informed while loved ones receive care in surgery, critical care, oncology, or inpatient units.

: The new PFC solution virtualizes your waiting room with automated appointment reminders and mobile patient check-in, and it's easy to keep family members informed while loved ones receive care in surgery, critical care, oncology, or inpatient units. Video Visits : Care for patients at a distance using browser-based video calling. Patients do not need to install special apps or create accounts, so providers spend less time troubleshooting and more time delivering care. Patients simply receive a message with a link to join the video visit, and providers' personal contact information is always kept private.

: Care for patients at a distance using browser-based video calling. Patients do not need to install special apps or create accounts, so providers spend less time troubleshooting and more time delivering care. Patients simply receive a message with a link to join the video visit, and providers' personal contact information is always kept private. Patient Inreach: The new PFC technology features the next generation of PerfectServe's industry-leading automated answering service solution, which is used by over 20,000 physicians. The solution goes beyond traditional telephones and pagers, allowing providers to respond to on-call patient needs with direct messaging and video. This creates opportunities for on-demand telehealth visits that are documented and billable.

The University of Tennessee Medical Center—located in Knoxville, Tennessee—was the first facility to go live with the new PFC solution in early April. With visitation restrictions implemented due to COVID-19, many hospitals needed a quick and easy way to connect with patients' families to provide status updates. That's where the conversation about PFC started at The University of Tennessee Medical Center, and the product has already influenced further updates to their patient engagement strategy.

"It's unnerving being in the dark when your loved one is in the hospital, and PerfectServe's new PFC functionality gave our nursing staff an easy way to provide reassuring text updates to concerned family members," said Dr. Clay Callison, Chief Medical Information Officer for The University of Tennessee Medical Center. "These real-time touchpoints have been so effective that we've started incorporating PerfectServe's PFC platform into other workflows, such as providing patient status updates during surgical procedures."

In addition to medical centers, PerfectServe has implemented the new PFC platform with several large multi-specialty physician group clients, including St. Elizabeth Physicians, which has more than 130 offices across Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio. As COVID-19 necessitated a dramatic increase in remote patient interactions, St. Elizabeth Physicians was in search of an app-free solution for video visits to supplement their existing EHR-based telehealth tool.

"The app-free experience is a large part of why we moved forward with PerfectServe's PFC solution, because it allows us to connect with the portion of our patient population that either can't or won't download a patient portal app," said Dr. Barry Wendt, AVP, Clinical Transformation and Chief Medical Information Officer for St. Elizabeth Physicians. "It's quickly and easily accessible for providers and patients, and we've seen excellent video and audio quality. We're now using PerfectServe for over 100 video visits every day."

"This new PFC product is the result of real-time customer input received during a crisis, but the benefits will extend beyond the current situation with COVID-19," said PerfectServe Chief Product Officer Ben Moore. "Patient engagement and telehealth are high on everybody's priority list, and with PerfectServe, healthcare organizations can now safely deliver care at a distance, improve patient and family experiences, and efficiently see more patients—all with one solution."

