PerfectServe Enhances Senior Leadership Team to Support Strong Growth

To augment this growth and support the company's efforts to improve care delivery for clinicians, care team members, and patients, PerfectServe welcomed two new executives to the senior leadership team and promoted two existing members. Steffan Haithcox, who served as a PerfectServe Board Advisor for the previous year, has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Nazir Rostom, who served as Chief Financial Officer for healthcare technology company GetWellNetwork, has joined PerfectServe in the same role. Jeff Brown has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, having previously served as Senior Vice President of Client Services. Mary Hatcher was elevated to Senior Vice President of Product Development after spending three years as Vice President of the same function.

"These moves put our leadership team in an ideal position to build on PerfectServe's position as the healthcare industry's most comprehensive set of clinical communication and collaboration solutions," said PerfectServe CEO Guillaume Castel. "From Jeff's drive for growth and Mary's deep knowledge of our products to the extensive backgrounds in healthcare and technology that Steffan and Nazir have in common, each of these four brings invaluable experience to the table. I'm excited to work with these accomplished executives as PerfectServe continues to expand its impact on patient care."

In his role as Chief Marketing Officer, Haithcox will draw from nearly two decades of healthcare IT leadership and more than 25 years of marketing experience to oversee PerfectServe's marketing strategy, demand generation, sales enablement, product marketing, and brand development efforts. Haithcox served as a Board Advisor to PerfectServe for a year before joining the company, providing strategic guidance during its critical acquisition phase. He previously served as Vice President of Marketing for bswift, a cloud-based benefits enrollment and administration leader that was acquired by Aetna. He also served as Vice President of Marketing at Stanley Healthcare, a division of Stanley Black & Decker, and held leadership positions at Lawson Software and Good Samaritan Health System.

As Chief Financial Officer, Rostom will oversee corporate financial planning and analysis, M&A strategy and execution, risk management, and reporting. A seasoned executive with more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare, technology, media, and telecom (TMT) industries, Rostom's track record is marked by demonstrated results scaling companies rapidly and accelerating top and bottom line growth. He joins PerfectServe from healthcare technology peer GetWellNetwork, where his efforts in finance and accounting, operations, and corporate development led to increased market share and reignited the company's organic growth in the patient engagement market. Prior to GetWellNetwork, Rostom served as CFO for RLJ Entertainment, Inc., where he led global financial operations and more than doubled the company's enterprise value.

Brown, as Chief Operating Officer, will work closely with Castel to manage a wide range of company operations, including professional services, 24/7 support, account management, IT functions, integration efforts, and other strategic projects. As a member of the PerfectServe executive team in various capacities for nearly 15 years, Brown has played an instrumental role in the company's growth and the maturation of some of its most important functions. Of particular note, he was the architect of PerfectServe's proven implementation methodology, a process that allows customers to quickly standardize and automate complex communication workflows on the PerfectServe platform to achieve significant return on investment.

As Senior Vice President of Product Development, Hatcher remains the company's chief technical lead, heading a multidisciplinary team responsible for end-to-end software development and quality assurance for all PerfectServe solutions. She also recently assumed oversight of the company's vital platform operations team to help ensure optimal product performance. Hatcher joined PerfectServe in 2001, serving in rising leadership roles across client services, implementation, and product management en route to her current position. She designed the company's proprietary Dynamic Intelligent Routing® capability, which remains a key differentiator in the CC&C marketplace.

PerfectServe's momentum is a direct result of the company's ongoing efforts to deliver a unified platform with mission critical solutions for Clinical Communication & Collaboration, Nurse Mobility, Provider Scheduling, Contact Center, Answering Service, and Patient & Family Communication. With an enhanced senior leadership team that blends deep solution and industry knowledge, PerfectServe is well equipped to accelerate the growth of its user base and the value its customers receive.

About PerfectServe

PerfectServe's unified platform for clinical communication and collaboration helps physicians, nurses, and care team members improve patient care. The PerfectServe and Telmediq solutions automate communication-driven workflows, eliminate nonclinical tasks, promote nurse mobility, and engage patients in their own care, resulting in quicker time to treatment and enhanced patient safety. The Lightning Bolt provider scheduling solution automatically generates optimized shift schedules to reduce burnout and increase patient access. PerfectServe's scalable, cloud-based solutions allow 135,000 physician users and 230,000 nurse users to focus on delivering the best patient experience possible. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, PerfectServe has been impacting healthcare delivery since 1999.

PerfectServe Contact:

Matt Kothe

Corporate Communications Specialist

865.212.9344

mkothe@perfectserve.com

Media Contact:

Beth Friedman

Founder and CEO, Agency Ten22

678.956.9680

beth@ten22pr.com

SOURCE PerfectServe

Related Links

http://www.perfectserve.com/

