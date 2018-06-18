PerfectServe Hosts Webinar Highlighting Piedmont Healthcare's Enterprise-Wide Consolidation of Physician Answering Services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
Third-party purchased services represent nearly 25 percent of a healthcare organization's annual spend. Vendor reviews, contract negotiations, systems implementations and ongoing management of these third-party services is often disconnected and unorganized. The result? Wasted time and dollars for healthcare organizations.
The challenge of disjointed decision-making is particularly hard to overcome in physician practice settings where decentralized purchasing is the norm. At Piedmont Healthcare, in fact, more than 12 different vendors provided after-hours or 24/7 answering services to physicians.
By converting the third-party purchasing of physician answering services from siloed decision-making to an organized and consolidated project, Piedmont Healthcare discovered an untapped source of savings. Vizient consultants worked together with Piedmont Healthcare physician leadership and PerfectServe's clinical communication experts to develop a best practice for purchased services across all of Piedmont's owned practices.
In this complimentary webinar hosted by PerfectServe®, Ryan Bowcut and Mark Ferraro explain how Piedmont Healthcare, one of Georgia's fast-growing health systems, improved the quality of its physician answering services while also reducing purchase costs and hidden fees.
Attendees will learn:
- Four key success factors in consolidating purchased services
- Piedmont Healthcare's step-wise approach in consolidating after-hours answering services across physician practices
- After-hours answering services compared to an enterprise communication and care team collaboration strateg
WHO:
Ryan Bowcut, Executive Director of Operations, Piedmont Healthcare, leads the operations for 350-plus employed specialty care physicians and advanced practitioners, covering more than 40 practice locations. Prior to joining Vizient as Consulting Director of Purchased Services, Mark Ferraro was the Executive Vice President for a national hospital physical inventory company. He held positions at MedAssets and Owens and Minor.
TIME:
2 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 20, 2018; click here to register.
REGISTRATION:
Click here to register for live and recorded webcast.
PerfectServe is healthcare's most comprehensive and secure care team collaboration platform. The platform is unique in its ability to improve communication process accuracy and reliability via its proprietary Dynamic Intelligent Routing® capability, which automatically identifies and provides immediate connection to the right care team member for any given clinical situation at every moment in time.
