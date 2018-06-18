PerfectServe Hosts Webinar Highlighting Piedmont Healthcare's Enterprise-Wide Consolidation of Physician Answering Services

WHAT:







Third-party purchased services represent nearly 25 percent of a healthcare organization's annual spend. Vendor reviews, contract negotiations, systems implementations and ongoing management of these third-party services is often disconnected and unorganized. The result? Wasted time and dollars for healthcare organizations.







The challenge of disjointed decision-making is particularly hard to overcome in physician practice settings where decentralized purchasing is the norm. At Piedmont Healthcare, in fact, more than 12 different vendors provided after-hours or 24/7 answering services to physicians.







By converting the third-party purchasing of physician answering services from siloed decision-making to an organized and consolidated project, Piedmont Healthcare discovered an untapped source of savings. Vizient consultants worked together with Piedmont Healthcare physician leadership and PerfectServe's clinical communication experts to develop a best practice for purchased services across all of Piedmont's owned practices.







In this complimentary webinar hosted by PerfectServe®, Ryan Bowcut and Mark Ferraro explain how Piedmont Healthcare, one of Georgia's fast-growing health systems, improved the quality of its physician answering services while also reducing purchase costs and hidden fees.