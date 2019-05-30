PerfectServe Launches Cerner EHR Integration for Embedded Messaging

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PerfectServe®, a leading provider of cloud-based clinical communication and collaboration (CC&C) solutions, announced today the availability of its embedded messaging capabilities within the Cerner EHR to streamline clinical communications. This EHR integration simplifies the messaging workflow for physicians, nurses and other ancillary staff.

"Clinical staff spend a significant amount of time working within the EHR, so we developed deep integration that enables them to send and receive messages without leaving that environment," said Mary Hatcher, Vice President of Product Development at PerfectServe. "Patient context is automatically included in every communication, which leads to a richer collaboration experience and an increased emphasis on patient safety. This integration represents another step in our mission to remove barriers and overcome the care coordination challenges still present in our industry."

Embedding PerfectServe within the EHR allows users to quickly compose, transmit and view messages containing relevant patient information, and by eliminating the need to toggle between applications, the solution expedites communication and care team collaboration. This new messaging functionality also provides easy access to the patient's active care team, message escalation when appropriate, and safeguarding of protected health information to support a facility's HIPAA compliance strategy. PerfectServe's ability to support communication within and outside the EHR further optimizes the care experience as patients transition across acute, sub-acute, long-term and home care settings.

Significantly, Cerner users are now able to tap into the power of PerfectServe's Dynamic Intelligent Routing® (DIR) within the EHR environment. DIR is a proprietary technology that automatically identifies and provides immediate connection to the right care team member for the clinical situation at hand. For each user or medical group, DIR incorporates workflow rules and multiple call schedules across sites, roles, patient assignments and contact preferences. This information is used to build tailored algorithms that allow for seamless connection to the right healthcare professional for any given clinical event, ensuring accurate and reliable delivery to the person who needs to take action.

Ascension Southeast Michigan provides comprehensive prevention, primary care and advanced treatment programs at more than 125 medical centers and seven hospital locations spanning four counties. The system, which first deployed PerfectServe in 2007, served as a development site for the EHR embedded messaging application last year, with its first implementation at Ascension Providence Hospital Southfield. The health system has now fully deployed PerfectServe's embedded messaging within the Cerner environment at six hospitals in the Detroit area.

"We continue to see increasing value in PerfectServe. On average, nearly 70 percent of PerfectServe communications are initiated through the integrated solution," said Dr. Ted Daniel, CMIO at Ascension Southeast Michigan. "Embedding PerfectServe's secure messaging and Dynamic Intelligent Routing functionality within the Cerner EHR simplifies workflows for physicians, nurses and other ancillary staff because they don't have to leave the Cerner application to exchange information. This is a prime opportunity to advance collaborative care through interoperability."

About PerfectServe®

PerfectServe is building healthcare's most advanced communication and collaboration solution to unify the entire care team across the continuum – from inpatient, to outpatient, to patients at home. The secure platform uses advancements in mobility, AI and analytics to optimize scheduling, automate clinicians' communication-driven workflows, eliminate non-clinical tasks and decrease clinician burnout, resulting in quicker time to treatment and superior patient outcomes. PerfectServe's scalable cloud-based architecture is not affected by on-site outages, allowing the 500,000-plus clinicians who rely on the platform for clinical communication to focus on delivering the best patient experience possible. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, PerfectServe has helped clinicians provide better care since 2000.

