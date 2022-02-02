PerfectServe Named Black Book's Top Client-Rated Secure Communications Platform for 2022

The publication of this survey coincides with increased awareness and concern about the level of cyber risk across the healthcare industry. According to the announcement from Black Book , "Eighty-six percent of [healthcare] IT professionals agreed with the sentiments that data attackers are outpacing their medical enterprises, holding providers at a continued disadvantage in responding to vulnerabilities." The announcement further noted that roughly 90% of surveyed patients aged 25-54 would move to a different health system or practice if a major cyber incident affected them in 2022 and their current provider did not appear to utilize all available measures or solutions to mitigate cyber risk.

"In the past, efforts related to cybersecurity have tended to be more reactive than proactive, but in the current landscape, technology vendors in the healthcare space can no longer afford to make cybersecurity anything but a top priority," said PerfectServe CEO Guillaume Castel. "We handle sensitive patient data every day, and safeguarding it is something we take very seriously. We're honored to receive this recognition from a trusted industry source like Black Book as we focus on being the best partner possible for thousands of PerfectServe customers."

In the announcement, Black Book President Doug Brown also noted that "most healthcare CISOs and CIOs have no choice but to leverage next-generation cybersecurity system tools and solutions in order to keep their provider organizations' data safe but also to stay solvent. The threat landscape in healthcare has become fertile ground for malware, ransomware, breached medical records and patient privacy, phishing expeditions and cyberattacks with the COVID-era adoption of telehealth and remote patient monitoring in particular."

Key performance indicators measured in Black Book's survey include strategic alignment of vendor offerings to healthcare system client's mission & goals, innovation & optimization, reliability, data security and backup services, support and customer care, customization, deployment and implementation, and more.

This award follows in the footsteps of similar recognition from Censinet, which named PerfectServe a Cybersecurity Transparent pioneer at the HLTH conference in October . Censinet partnered with KLAS Research to recognize digital health innovators for their efforts to build secure and innovative solutions with critical IT security programs. PerfectServe is the only vendor in the KLAS Clinical Communications category to receive this designation, and is one of only two vendors in the category with verified cybersecurity data.

