PerfectServe Names Healthcare and Technology Veteran Guillaume Castel as New CEO, Appoints Terry Edwards as Chairman of the Board

Prior to PerfectServe, Castel served as Vice President of Business Development at Northern Virginia's Inova Health System, a large nonprofit provider with five main hospitals, over 18,000 employees and more than $3 billion in yearly revenue. Inova—a PerfectServe customer—is one of the nation's most innovative health systems and has received the Washington, D.C. region's only five-star CMS rating for two years running. In his role, Castel drove the organization's agenda for growth, including architecting, owning and negotiating two of the largest inorganic expansions in Inova's recent history.

Castel came to Inova from the Advisory Board Company, a publicly-traded best practices firm specializing in healthcare with over 3,000 employees and more than $800 million in revenue. He was part of the team that arranged the sale of the firm's Performance Technology portfolio to Optum, after which he co-led the first two quarters of integration work. As Advisory Board's COO of Performance Technology, Castel oversaw operations and strategy for the 1,200-employee technology business, which included successful analytics and workflow product launches. Castel also ran the Advisory Board's partnership program, driving innovation through relationships with large tech firms, consulting companies and smaller niche players.

Before the Advisory Board, Castel spent six years at Cisco Systems, ultimately serving as Director of Business Development. Notably, Castel's work here exposed him to intelligent routing and engagement centers, concepts that are core to PerfectServe's business. His various executive roles at Cisco required managing technology at scale, driving innovation, acquiring new software capabilities, designing a partner-led commercial engine and leading multibillion-dollar joint venture deals.

"Guiding PerfectServe's evolution over the past 18 years has been remarkable, and I look forward to serving as Chairman of the Board as we capitalize on the momentum created by our recent acquisitions and the continued growth of our business," said Edwards. "Guillaume's extensive background in healthcare and technology gives him unique insight into the complexities of our business, and he's a gifted strategist with a track record for identifying growth opportunities and delivering results. PerfectServe's culture of accountability to both customers and colleagues resonated with him instantly, and I'm confident we couldn't have picked a better person to be our next CEO."

In his new board position, Edwards will adopt a strategic focus to strengthen a PerfectServe platform that already offers the most comprehensive set of CC&C capabilities on the market. Under his direction, PerfectServe has grown into a solution that unifies care teams, reduces communication errors, eliminates non-clinical tasks and decreases clinician burnout at hospitals and practices across the country. The leadership changes support PerfectServe's strategy to offer a broader portfolio of solutions and drive market consolidation, much like the company's recent acquisitions of Telmediq, Lightning Bolt and CareWire.

PerfectServe is building healthcare's most advanced communication and collaboration solution to unify the entire care team across the continuum – from inpatient, to outpatient, to patients at home. The secure platform uses advancements in mobility, AI and analytics to optimize scheduling, automate clinicians' communication-driven workflows, eliminate non-clinical tasks and decrease clinician burnout, resulting in quicker time to treatment and superior patient outcomes. PerfectServe's scalable cloud-based architecture is not affected by on-site outages, allowing the 500,000-plus clinicians who rely on the platform for clinical communication to focus on delivering the best patient experience possible. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, PerfectServe has helped clinicians provide better care since 2000. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook and subscribe to our blog.

