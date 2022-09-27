PerfectServe Partners with Bon Secours Mercy Health to Transform Nursing Workflows

Clinical Collaboration solution sits at the center of a deeply integrated communication ecosystem to drive efficiency, quality, and safety

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PerfectServe® , a leading provider of cloud-based clinical collaboration and provider scheduling solutions, today announced the successful go-live of a project at Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health that utilizes its Clinical Collaboration solution to transform clinical workflows for nurses. Bon Secours Mercy Health is a long-time PerfectServe customer and is one of the top five largest Catholic health systems in the United States.

"The job of a nurse has never been more demanding or complex, and we're determined to equip these essential caregivers with intuitive and effective technology that makes it easier to coordinate patient care," said PerfectServe Chief Clinical Officer Kelly Conklin. "By partnering with Bon Secours Mercy Health, one of our largest and most innovative health system customers, we were able to take a boots-on-the-ground approach with this project to build a highly customized solution that boosts efficiency and satisfaction for nurses while facilitating better outcomes and experiences for patients."

Dubbed "Care Mobility," this project showcases how PerfectServe's extensive integration capability makes it a vital clearinghouse for nurses for many communications related to patient care, from calls and messages to alerts and alarms. The Bon Secours Mercy Health and PerfectServe teams partnered extensively to design and implement a solution that closely aligns with the needs of the health system and its nurses. With PerfectServe Clinical Collaboration at the core, elements of the Care Mobility project include:

Equipping nurses with shared devices

Secure voice and text

Dynamic patient care team views with PerfectServe's Patient-Centered Care Team Access

Enterprise telephony with an integrated VoIP dialer

Nurse call events, including direct patient callback capability, intelligent routing for different alert types, and task handoffs for busy staff

Alerts & alarms (including live waveforms) that allow nurses to react to potentially serious patient findings in real time

EHR deep linking to facilitate record review, documentation, and bar-coded medication administration

While optimization and expansion are still ongoing, these efforts have already generated notable results:

According to a customer satisfaction survey conducted one month before and one month after launch, user satisfaction increased significantly in the areas of quality (+26%), efficiency (+29%), ease of use (+20%), and overall satisfaction (+26%).

PerfectServe has automated escalation capabilities to ensure important messages aren't missed. If a message goes unacknowledged for a predetermined amount of time, it can be escalated to another member of the care team. Three months prior to the Care Mobility go-live, 65% of monitor alarms were acknowledged with no escalation required. Three months after go-live, the "no escalation" rate for monitor alarms increased to 82%.

One week after go-live, bed exit alerts stood at 51.5 per 100 occupied bed days. Three months after go-live, bed exit alerts dropped to 40.5 per 100 occupied bed days. Today, when bed exit alerts do occur, they are sent as critical messages to a broad group and have a read percentage of close to 95%.

"Before the Care Mobility project, we were faced with a group of challenges that many health systems around the country will understand: an aging telephony infrastructure built around legacy phones, critical software being phased out by vendors, and disparate communication strategies and devices that forced nurses to overcome too many obstacles just to stay in the loop," said Sue Armentrout, VP of Nursing Informatics, Clinical Technology, and Evidence-Based Practice at Bon Secours Mercy Health. "Our nurses have always prided themselves on providing the best patient care, so their excellence was never in question, but working with PerfectServe to streamline so many of their clinical workflows and unlock new efficiencies in the care delivery process has been a tremendous satisfier for the whole team. We look forward to expanding the Care Mobility project across the rest of our system."

About PerfectServe

PerfectServe accelerates speed to care by optimizing provider schedules, streamlining clinical communication, and engaging patients and their families in the care experience. Our cloud-based software simplifies complex clinical workflows and schedules with secure and timely communication by dynamically routing messages to the right person at the right time. We drive more efficient care collaboration in all settings to improve patient outcomes and bring joy back to caregivers. PerfectServe has 25 years of experience and is a trusted partner to more than 500 hospitals and 30,000 medical practices.

