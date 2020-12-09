PerfectServe Promotes Kelly Conklin to Chief Clinical Officer, Mary Piepenbrink to SVP and General Manager of Optimized Scheduling

Conklin and Piepenbrink are established leaders with distinguished careers in the healthcare industry, and each brings a nursing background and strong knowledge of the clinical communication and provider scheduling space. Conklin spent more than 20 years as a nurse focused on ED and trauma care, has held CNO, COO, and Interim CEO roles in the for profit and not-for-profit sectors, and has been a leader in inpatient and outpatient arenas for community and regional facilities. Piepenbrink has a nursing background and 20 years of healthcare technology experience in informatics, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence solutions.

In her position as Chief Clinical Officer, Conklin has full oversight over PerfectServe's customer success team, which has received additional investments in 2020 and continues to be a crucial partner for customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the company's client base has grown, the support structure has grown with it, and Conklin's background in both clinical and operational leadership roles—along with her focus on quality, safety, high reliability, and creating better outcomes—has proven invaluable. The alignment of all customer success initiatives under one leader will allow Conklin to further PerfectServe's efforts to center the needs and voices of clients in the work the support team does every day.

As General Manager of Optimized Scheduling, Piepenbrink—a self-described "customer-obsessed leader" with a passion for delivering solutions that support clinicians—sits at the head of PerfectServe's provider scheduling business unit. A cross-functional vertical with specialized roles for scheduling, the unit surrounds the customer by establishing dedicated end-to-end resources for scheduling and ensures seamless coordination between support, delivery, and product. Further, all members of the Optimized Scheduling team bring relevant proficiency to bear, with extensive knowledge of scheduling workflows and how scheduling impacts on-call speed to care by powering communication.

"These moves reinforce two things: customer success is the cornerstone of our business, and the growth we've seen in provider scheduling warrants significant and ongoing investment," said PerfectServe CEO Guillaume Castel. "Kelly and Mary are stepping into two of PerfectServe's most visible roles, and their abilities and experience speak volumes about the depth of talent in our organization. We're lucky to put such important initiatives in the hands of these exceptional leaders."

About PerfectServe

PerfectServe offers unified healthcare communication solutions to help physicians, nurses, and care team members provide exceptional patient care. PerfectServe's cloud-based solutions enhance patient safety and reduce provider burnout by automating workflows, speeding time to treatment, optimizing shift schedules, empowering nurse mobility, and engaging patients in their own care. PerfectServe solutions provide seamless connections between providers and patients across multiple channels of communication while enhancing patient experience and staff satisfaction. PerfectServe allows 151,000 physician users and 258,000 nurse users to focus on delivering the best patient experience for more than 20 million patients every year. Headquartered in Knoxville, TN, PerfectServe has been improving healthcare delivery in the US since 1999.

