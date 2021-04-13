PerfectServe Ranks Among Top Vendors in KLAS Report Measuring COVID-19 Vendor Performance

"As a company that provides technology for healthcare organizations, there is no greater validation than to hear that customers value our partnership during a time of crisis," said PerfectServe CEO Guillaume Castel. "The COVID-19 pandemic has been frustrating and relentless, but I've watched our team do some of its best work to meet the needs of the moment. We are committed to providing innovative and timely solutions for our customers—no matter the circumstance."

KLAS, a research and insights firm, commissioned this report to collect "provider organizations' feedback on the response of their software vendors and services firms to the COVID-19 pandemic and how well these companies supported customers throughout the crisis." KLAS conducted 6,300 interviews for the report, and vendors had to have "at least 15 ratings for their COVID-19 response in two or more measured market segments" to qualify as large vendors.

Customers reported that PerfectServe displayed "excellent creativity in the design and quick rollout of new functionalities and applications, and consistent communication throughout the crisis." Other commentary captured by KLAS highlighted PerfectServe's intense focus on being a good partner:

"I regularly touch base with the PerfectServe CEO. PerfectServe has done some pretty creative things with us through the COVID-19 crisis, and we have really appreciated that. With success, PerfectServe has implemented their solution in geographies where PerfectServe has never had the system go live. That has been really impressive. PerfectServe has done things for us during the first surge of COVID-19. PerfectServe has brought in extra people. PerfectServe kept saying that that was the right thing to do and refused to charge us more for the extra help. PerfectServe said that partners needed to stick together, and PerfectServe has certainly showed us that." – Chief Operating Officer, December 2020

As the pandemic unfolded, PerfectServe frequently shifted priorities and resources to support customers most effectively. This started with an offer of free COVID-related software and services in March 2020 and progressed to broad support of curbside testing, virtual waiting rooms, patient and family communication, app-less telehealth visits, and surge scheduling. Many of the aforementioned capabilities are part of PerfectServe's new Patient & Family Communication platform.

Visitation lockdowns for healthcare organizations also necessitated creative solutions for major go-live initiatives. PerfectServe has worked closely with customers to design and execute many of these projects remotely, including complex, multi-site go-lives that yielded impressive results.

Other recent KLAS reports highlighting the performance of PerfectServe solutions over the past year include the "2021 Best in KLAS: Software and Services" report, which garnered a Best in KLAS award for Telmediq, and the "Enterprise Physician Scheduling 2021" report published in March, in which Optimized Provider Scheduling powered by Lightning Bolt customers reported the "most positive impact" of all surveyed vendors.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights it provides, visit KLASresearch.com.

About PerfectServe

PerfectServe accelerates speed to care by optimizing provider schedules, streamlining clinical communication, and engaging patients and their families in the care experience. Our cloud-based software simplifies complex clinical workflows and schedules with secure and timely communication by dynamically routing messages to the right person at the right time. We drive more efficient care collaboration in all settings to improve patient outcomes and bring joy back to caregivers. PerfectServe has more than 20 years of experience and is a trusted partner to more than 500 hospitals and 30,000 medical practices.

