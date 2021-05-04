PerfectServe Recognizes Outstanding Nurses with First-Ever "Nurses of Note" Awards Program

"Nurses are the linchpins of the healthcare system. If ever there were a time to highlight the incredible contributions they make every day, it's during Nurses Month after more than a year battling a once-in-a-century public health crisis," said PerfectServe CEO Guillaume Castel. "We were overwhelmed by the response to this program and heartened by the stories that were shared, and it's our pleasure to recognize these remarkable honorees."

PerfectServe will highlight these nurses and their stories throughout the month of May on the company blog and across LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

As part of the greater Nurses Month celebration, PerfectServe is also hosting an interactive event on May 19 titled "Self-Care for Nurses: Burn In to Combat Burnout." Featuring renowned nursing leader Dorrie K. Fontaine, the event will help attendees learn more about having a meaningful nursing career, building a self-care tool kit, and advocating for positive change in the nursing profession. Interested parties can register here.

The full list of Nurses of Note honorees is as follows:

Erin Adkins (Boone Memorial Hospital—Madison, WV), Rosalba Alicea (Hospital del Maestro—San Juan, PR), Dr. Lyn Ames (Mass General Brigham—Boston, MA), Jeanne Arthur (Newton-Wellesley Hospital—Newton, MA), Lori Ashley (Pacific County Public Health Department—South Bend, WA), Jamie Baker (Phillips County Health Systems—Phillipsburg, KS), Natasha Bates (Lovelace Medical Center—Albuquerque, NM), Allison Blank (Wellstar Douglas Hospital—Douglasville, GA), Shannon Blankenship (Washington Regional Medical Center—Fayetteville, AR), Thelma Boydston (Phillips County Health Systems—Phillipsburg, KS), Amanda Bruner (Elmore Community Hospital—Wetumpka, AL), Jerry Burleson (Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center—Wilmington, NC), Emily Burney (Washington Regional Medical Center—Fayetteville, AR), Livingston Cartwright (The University of Tennessee Medical Center—Knoxville, TN), Jelena Cejka (PerfectServe—La Grange, IL), Pari Chapman (Weiser Memorial Hospital—Weiser, ID), Dorinda Clinton (Vista del Mar Hospital—Ventura, CA), Kelly Conklin (PerfectServe—Charlotte, NC–Area), Kendra Coolman (Wellstar Cobb Hospital—Austell, GA), Paul Coyne (Hospital for Special Surgery—New York, NY), Mark Denny (PerfectServe—Alcoa, TN), Isabel Duff (Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center—Downey, CA), Melinda Elliott (Wellstar Cobb Hospital—Austell, GA), Olivia Estrada (Lovelace Medical Center—Albuquerque, NM), Kaylyn Foutch (VA Central Iowa Health Care System—Des Moines, IA), Robin Gadd-Lane (Prisma Health—Columbia, SC), Maria Goncalves (Edward M. Kennedy Community Health Center—Worcester, MA), Jamie Grau (Ascension—Indianapolis, IN), Kylie Grow (Central Valley Medical Center—Nephi, UT), Blanca Haladyna (Chesapeake Regional Healthcare—Chesapeake, VA), Vera Hall (St. Elizabeth Healthcare—Cincinnati, OH–Area), Rachael Heathers (Indiana University Health—Indianapolis, IN), Joan Hendrickson (Whitman Hospital—Colfax, WA), Nicole Hendrickson (Community Health Partnership of Illinois—Chicago, IL), Roselyn Herrera (Lovelace Medical Center—Albuquerque, NM), Tuquyen Hoang (St. Francis Healthcare Center—Hayward, CA), Stephanie Howe (TELUS Health Care Centres—Ontario, CA), Sabrina Johnson (Health Care Partners of South Carolina—Conway, SC), Ashley Kahan (Broward Health Medical Center—Fort Lauderdale, FL), Dawn Kasl (Republic County Hospital—Belleville, KS), Britnie Kaufman (Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center—Hoopeston, IL), Meghan Kirkland (Piedmont Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine—Atlanta, GA), Danielle Koster (Washington Regional Medical Center—Fayetteville, AR), Michelle Kremers (Niobrara Community Hospital—Lusk, WY), Lucy Larsen (Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center—Show Low, AZ), Tonya Leakey Strohl (WellSpan Health—York, PA), Daryl Lynn (PerfectServe—Knoxville, TN), Liza Matos (Cheyenne County Hospital—St. Francis, KS), Mo McCarthy (USMD Hospital at Arlington—Arlington, TX), Elaine McDonald (TELUS Health Care Centres—Ontario, CA), Sharle' McKenzie (Wellstar Douglas Hospital—Douglasville, GA), Missam Merchant (University Health System—San Antonio, TX), Jami Merrill (Western Massachusetts Recovery and Wellness Center—Springfield, MA), Mary Beth Metelenis (Massachusetts General Hospital—Boston, MA), Loretta Miller (Retired—Knoxville, TN), Sashanna Miller (Niobrara Community Hospital—Lusk, WY), Julie Mills (PerfectServe—Knoxville, TN), Sonya Mink (Urgent Care Northwest—Jasper, AL), Laquitta Mitchell (Wellstar Cobb Hospital—Austell, GA), Danita Mullins (Washington Regional Medical Center—Fayetteville, AR), Angela Muzzy (Tucson Medical Center—Tucson, AZ), Jan Myers (Knoxville Hospital & Clinics—Knoxville, IA), Tonya Myers (Cass Regional Medical Center—Harrisonville, MO), Kourtni Nash (Woodland Heights Medical Center—Lufkin, TX), Shelly Nichols (Gritman Medical Center—Moscow, ID), Claribel Nieves (Hospital del Maestro—San Juan, PR), Sara Norton (East Tennessee Children's Hospital Genetics Center—Knoxville, TN), Kathy Oliphant (Lumeris—Maryland Heights, MO), Kristin Oliphant (Cleveland Clinic—Cleveland, OH), Rosemary Palmer (Central New York Psychiatric Center—Marcy, NY), Tiae Parker-Young (PAM Specialty Hospital of Las Vegas—Las Vegas, NV), Yojana Patil (Stamford Health—Stamford, CT), Mary Piepenbrink (PerfectServe—Wilmington, NC), Tammy Powers (Wellstar Douglas Hospital—Douglasville, GA), Laura Ranft (Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital—Houston, TX), Julie Rigsby (Triage 4 Pediatrics—Plano, TX), Angela Savedra (Cogdell Memorial Hospital—Snyder, TX), Lena Shobe (Wellstar Douglas Hospital—Douglasville, GA), Marni Siebke (Niobrara Community Hospital—Lusk, WY), Jennifer Silva (Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network—Allentown, PA), Brittany Simmons (Orlando Regional Medical Center—Orlando, FL), Denise Sims (Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital—Griffin, GA), Jennifer Snyder (Sullivan County Memorial Hospital—Milan, MO), Dr. Kim Stevens (Cerner Corporation), Maria Tavarez (Morgenstern-Bonheur Medical Group, PC—New York, NY), Kathi Taylor (Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital—Rochester, MI), Amanda Thatcher (St. Bernards Five Rivers Medical Center—Pocahontas, AR), Lillibeth Torres (Hospital del Maestro—San Juan, PR), Gemma Velasco (Memorial Regional Hospital South—Hollywood, FL), Dora E. Villalobos (Lovelace Medical Center—Albuquerque, NM), Brandy Vines (Washington Regional Medical Center—Fayetteville, AR), Bree Wayt (Lovelace Medical Center—Albuquerque, NM), Angela Winstead (Choctaw Health Center—Choctaw, MS), and the Hampton Roads Community Health Center (Portsmouth, VA) COVID-19 vaccination nursing team, which consists of Nicol Franklin, Erica Johnson, Daira Person, Lawona Smith, and Shaye Spellman.

