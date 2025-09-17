PerfectServe Surpasses $100 Million in Contracted Annual Recurring Revenue

Reflects strong adoption of PerfectServe's unified platform, which delivers measurable cost savings, improved clinician satisfaction, and advanced interoperability

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PerfectServe®, a leading provider of cloud-based unified communication and provider scheduling solutions, today announced that it has surpassed $100 million in contracted annual recurring revenue. This achievement underscores the accelerating adoption of the company's unified platform, which combines advanced communication, scheduling, call center, and clinical workflow capabilities with a steadfast commitment to interoperability.

PerfectServe announced today that it has surpassed $100 million in contracted annual recurring revenue. The company attributes this milestone to a continued focus on product innovation, growing interest in a platform that supports tech stack consolidation, an open stance on interoperability, and interest from health systems in replacing dated call center technology.

"Healthcare organizations are under pressure to do more with less, and it's precisely why the PerfectServe platform is resonating," said PerfectServe CEO Guillaume Castel. "By consolidating the functionality of over a dozen disparate tools in one unified solution, we help our customers simplify operations and reduce costs while giving clinicians more quality time with patients. Our growth reflects the compelling ROI we deliver to healthcare organizations, the value we add to their existing investments, and the expertise our team brings every day."

Momentum Driven by Multi-Solution Growth, Operator Console, and Integrations

PerfectServe's recent momentum is fueled by product innovation, customer adoption, and industry recognition, including:

Multi-solution growth and record bookings : The company's multi-solution pipeline grew 35% in the first half of 2025 as healthcare organizations increasingly sought vendor consolidation, unified clinical workflows, and improved clinician experiences. This trend contributed to record-setting new bookings versus prior comparable periods.

Demand nearly doubled year over year, with bookings quadrupling in the first half of 2025 as health systems replace costly, outdated switchboard systems with PerfectServe's modern, cloud-based platform. Integration advancements : Following a significant investment to combine all clinical integrations within Rhapsody's "Best in KLAS" integration engine, the platform now processes more than 7.5 million census and alert updates daily. PerfectServe's integration team—backed by decades of experience—has accelerated implementation timelines by connecting with a wide variety of clinical, IT, and telecom systems. This commitment to interoperability ensures customers maximize the value of their existing investments, unlike closed ecosystems pushed by other vendors.

Looking Ahead

Crossing the $100 million threshold for contracted annual recurring revenue highlights PerfectServe's ability to scale across diverse healthcare settings while improving workflows and clinician satisfaction. As the company continues to invest in product innovation and interoperability, its focus remains creating value for customers—and helping them deliver better care for patients.

Visit PerfectServe's website to learn more about the company's clinical communication and provider scheduling solutions.

About PerfectServe

PerfectServe accelerates speed to care by optimizing provider schedules, streamlining clinical communication, and engaging patients and their families in the care experience. Our cloud-based software simplifies complex clinical workflows and schedules with secure and timely communication by dynamically routing messages to the right person at the right time. We drive more efficient care collaboration in all settings to improve patient outcomes and bring joy back to caregivers. PerfectServe has over 25 years of experience and is a trusted partner to more than 500 hospitals and 30,000 medical practices.

