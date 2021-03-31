PerfectServe's Optimized Provider Scheduling Powered by Lightning Bolt a Top Performer for Outcomes in New KLAS Report

"Lightning Bolt reached its position in the market by putting customer outcomes first, so it's always heartening to see these efforts validated by customer-driven reports from KLAS," said Mary Piepenbrink, SVP and General Manager of Optimized Scheduling for PerfectServe. "Over the past year, we grew our user base, deepened existing relationships, expanded into more departments, and above all, kept a laser focus on providing customers with optimal value for their investment. We've got an ambitious product roadmap for 2021, and I'm confident this sustained innovation will allow our customers to solve even more care team workflow problems to help caregivers take better care of their patients."

KLAS, a research and insights firm, commissioned this report to explore "the experience of organizations using physician scheduling solutions in an enterprise context," meaning solutions used to view and build schedules across "at least three departments in one or more facilities." KLAS conducts thousands of interviews with healthcare professionals each year about the IT products their organizations use, and this report was compiled from supplemental evaluations that focused specifically on scheduling technology.

KLAS validated Lightning Bolt in use across the most departments, and the solution was also found to consistently produce "some of the strongest outcomes" thanks to the flexible and collaborative nature of the Lightning Bolt team. Select interview commentary highlights some of the broad success customers have seen with Lightning Bolt:

"I see the vendor as a partner due to the relationship that we have established between our companies through master service agreements. The vendor has a willingness to listen and develop solutions to meet our needs that are above and beyond what the vendor offers today. The vendor wants to collaborate with us. They have an open mind-set to make sure that we can integrate what we need to for the best outcomes."

"We have a lot of different scheduling needs across all of our departments, and Lightning Bolt's system seems to be able to meet those needs. The vendor is extremely flexible."

"I can't speak for all the groups, but I can speak for the radiologist and anesthesiologists. The doctors were spending two days a month doing schedules and not seeing patients, but now they are super efficient because of the system. They love it so much. Those groups have benefited from the system for sure."

"Our physicians' wellbeing has improved. Before, the wrong physicians were getting called in the middle of the night, but the system has stopped that from happening. That is one intangible outcome that we didn't anticipate. Our physicians are happier now that they aren't getting wrong calls in the middle of the night."

With more research demonstrating that ineffective and inequitable scheduling contributes to provider burnout, PerfectServe is committed to offering the best solution for creating complete and nimble schedules. Lightning Bolt is a single platform for healthcare organizations of any size that optimizes enterprise and departmental rules and preferences; supports real-time dynamic updates pushed to mobile devices; enables robust reporting for key metrics and indicators; and gives full digital access to all users.

Many physician scheduling vendors tout rule-based scheduling, but basic schedule automation only chooses the first available option, generating incomplete schedules that require major investments of time and brainpower to remedy. Lightning Bolt uses advanced technology that chooses the best available option by considering millions of possible variations to automatically deliver the best possible schedule—every time.

Lightning Bolt is part of a growing PerfectServe footprint that encompasses 500+ hospitals, 100+ health systems, 151,000+ physician users, and 258,000+ nurse users.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights it provides, visit KLASresearch.com.

About PerfectServe

PerfectServe accelerates speed to care by optimizing provider schedules, streamlining clinical communication, and engaging patients and their families in the care experience. Our cloud-based software simplifies complex clinical workflows and schedules with secure and timely communication by dynamically routing messages to the right person at the right time. We drive more efficient care collaboration in all settings to improve patient outcomes and bring joy back to caregivers. PerfectServe has more than 20 years of experience and is a trusted partner to more than 500 hospitals and 30,000 medical practices.

